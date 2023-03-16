Aston Villa have endured a tumultuous time in the Premier League since returning from their spell in the Championship, from narrowly avoiding another relegation to ensuring mid-table obscurity, and investing heavily to ensure progression from both states.

Whilst this season might have initially threatened to see them once again embroiled in the former, the appointment of Unai Emery quickly ensured that would not be a worry and has guided them with ease towards the latter.

The Spaniard has done so with a pragmatic style that has seen them pick up 1.53 points per game on average, a marked improvement from the 1.18 that Steven Gerrard had posted.

Although the short Emery reign has been successful thus far, one of the outstanding stories has been the reported feud between him and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Having 'fallen out' whilst at Arsenal together, this ongoing argument could come to blows again at Villa Park, driving a wedge between two integral figures at the club.

Even if the Argentine is forced to depart in the summer, his sensational increase in stock since joining will at least leave the club in a far greater financial position.

How much is Emiliano Martinez worth?

Having joined for an initial £17m, the 30-year-old had enjoyed a fine campaign with the Gunners having deputised for the injured Bernd Leno. He captured the imagination of the Premier League audience, and this was seen as a remarkable coup by the Midlands outfit, who were one of many teams seeking a new number one.

Having since gone on to feature 100 times for the club, whilst also starring in Argentina's recent World Cup win, the hype around this nomadic shot-stopper refuses to die down.

He was even branded "the best penalty-kick keeper in the world" by teammate John McGinn, who went on to call him a "unique character" when speaking on Sky Sports Premier League (7:25 pm, January 13, 2023).

It is this hype that could see the Villans gain huge profits, should the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United make their interest more concrete.

Football Transfers actually set the apex of his expected Transfer Value at a whopping €49.9m (£43.9m), marking a 158% increase across just three years.

The 6 foot 5 titan's performances this season in a struggling side have been commendable too, likely fueling this upshot in value, as he averages 2.7 saves per match, making 65 in total across just 24 appearances, via Sofascore.

Perhaps he might stay and become a cult hero at Villa Park, but should he leave he will likely be remembered as a humorous figure whose sensational goalkeeping bailed out Villa on more than one occasion, likely earning the club a hefty sum too. This would certainly mean the jackpot has been hit for the Midlands outfit.