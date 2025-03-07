As Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare to square off against Everton in a game which could lift them a huge eight points clear of the drop, Vitor Pereira could welcome back as many as three key men in a major boost for those in the Midlands.

Wolves injury news

As things stand, Wolves are moving closer and closer towards confirmed safety with as many as five points separating themselves and the relegation zone in the final 11 Premier League games of the campaign. Their job is not yet done, however, and their next three games against Everton, Southampton and West Ham United are likely to be season-defining without star man Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian turned a moment to savour into a moment of madness against Bournemouth last time out, scoring a wonder goal before seeing red and headbutting Milos Kerkez to receive his marching orders.

Following his second suspension of the season, Cunha could even miss further games which may also rule him out of a vital fixture against Ipswich Town.

As Pereira awaits the verdict on his star forward's ban though, he will at least be relieved to have received a number of injury boosts. As confirmed by the manager, Wolves are set to welcome the returns of Emmanuel Agbadou, Rodrigo Gomes and Goncalo Guedes against Everton this weekend, whilst Marshall Munetsi and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde have also been passed fit.