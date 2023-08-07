Leeds United have had their first taste of Championship football in over three years, and despite dominating, one glaring issue stands out that they must fix before the summer window slams shut...

Despite starting brightly in what was Daniel Farke's first official game in charge of his new club, Cardiff City proved that they were not around to simply be pushed to the wayside by such a giant of English football. They grew into the clash, and found themselves 2-0 up at the break.

A battling second half culminated in Crysencio Summerville's late equaliser, but in the end the points were frustratingly shared as it finished 2-2.

For all their domination of the ball and chance creation, the absence of a true striker was glaring, as Wilfried Gnonto offered all he could, but seriously lacked the physicality required.

Fortunately, reports have persisted linking them with a swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, as they seek to salvage the out-of-favour Nottingham Forest man and make him the focal point he deserves to be. Football Transfers value the Nigerian marksman at just €10.7m (£9m).

How good is Emmanuel Dennis?

To add someone so lethal to a squad who was so clearly the dominant force in yesterday's clash would be imperative in ensuring they are not regularly dropping points against sides they should be defeating, as they seek an instant promotion.

After all, they did enjoy 72% of the possession, taking 25 shots and forging three big chances, via Sofascore.

They pushed and pushed, but the front four of Gnonto, Summerville, Luis Sinisterra and Daniel James were certainly profligate, given all would typically brand themselves as an out-and-out winger.

To replace one of these with Dennis, who is far more experienced in leading the line, they would retain that same fluidity that saw them consistently trouble the Bluebirds, but add a proficiency that was clearly missing as Farke fought for his first point in charge.

Even though last campaign marked a tumultuous one for the 25-year-old, his exploits with Watford during the 2021/22 season remain impressive, and worthy of interest in gaining his services.

After all, he would notch ten goals and assist a further six in the Premier League that year, for a Hornets side that fell to the drop with ease. It is also worth noting that he did so whilst maintaining a 17% goal conversion rate in the league, a figure which only Sinisterra (18%) of the aforementioned wide men could emulate in their respective seasons (9%, 14%, 12%).

Such imperious form that year led to widespread praise, led by journalist Josh Bunting: "Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season , he’s been a very good addition. 4 goals and 5 assists in 11 Premier League games should be being spoken about much more. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish."

Farke has spoken of the injury crisis that has impacted the number nine position, remaining coy on potential transfer targets: "I have to be creative to find a solution. We've trained with 16 players today which isn't perfect if you want to be ambitious. We all knew we'd need to strengthen in more or less all areas. We have many, many wishes but we also have to stay financially disciplined."

Perhaps this clash with Cardiff, and the subsequent dropped points, could spur him and his new hierarchy to finally act in the market and add Dennis as another striking option to solve their glaring issue.