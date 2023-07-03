Leeds United have endured a slow start to their summer, having yet to welcome a new manager into their dugout, and therefore made no signings either.

If they are truly keen on an instant return to the Premier League, they must rectify this soon.

Fortunately for fans of the club, many are aware that a deal for Daniel Farke seems all but complete, with the completion of the 49ers' takeover the only thing standing in the way of its announcement and the true start of their transfer window.

That is not to suggest that targets have not already been identified though, with one report emerging late last month linking the Whites with a move for Emmanuel Dennis.

Given the Nigeria forward struggled for game time within Nottingham Forest's bloated squad, the Yorkshire outfit could offer him an escape, to replace their own struggling striker and add some much-needed firepower to propel them out of the Championship.

Would Emmanuel Dennis improve Leeds United?

Despite having only spent two years in English football now, it feels like the 25-year-old has been around for far longer.

Having joined Watford in 2021, the marksman quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the top flight with his blistering start.

Journalist Josh Bunting even noted during that time that he was an "absolutely stunning player2."

This culminated in his tally of ten goals alongside six assists for the year, which still could not prevent the Hornets from the drop.

However, it alerted many to his ability to thrive at the top level.

Whilst the Tricky Trees were unwilling to hand the £40k-per-week dynamo the necessary play time to prove this further, a move to Elland Road could help him become a hero by firing them to promotion and then helping spearhead the retention of their top-flight status.

Just 39 minutes per game last campaign fed into his underwhelming record of two goals and two assists all season, via Sofascore.

His presence would at the very least provide an upgrade on Patrick Bamford, who Farke could seek to immediately bin given his performances last term.

Having made 28 league appearances, the Englishman would record just four goals, missing a whopping 13 big chances with a conversion rate of just 8%. If their new boss has serious ambitions of competing at the top of their new division, they will need a far more reliable frontman than the 29-year-old who made missing sitters in huge moments an unfortunate habit.

For comparison, Dennis would miss just five big chances in that aforementioned breakout year, with a goal conversion rate of 17%, via Sofascore.

With pace, physicality, finishing prowess and youth all on his side, Farke could do much worse than immediately ditching Bamford for Dennis as his first big call as the new manager.