Leeds United could have a vast rebuild on their hands this summer, but might be set to make one huge early stride forwards...

What's the latest on Emmanuel Dennis to Leeds United?

That's according to Nigerian outlet Mobile Punch (via NottinghamshireLive), who suggest that the 49ers will kickstart their new reign with a move for Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis.

Given the huge influx of players the Tricky Trees oversaw last campaign, some will simply have to be offloaded. With the 25-year-old having endured a stuttered season, he could seek to revitalise his career at Elland Road. Given he was signed for around £20m, the €12.3m (£11m) value that Football Transfers have attached to his name seems appropriate.

Complete Sports supplement the earlier report by suggesting that a bid is being prepared too.

His arrival would mark the perfect replacement for the expected exit of Rodrigo, replacing his goals with ease.

Would Emmanuel Dennis replace Rodrigo?

Although the Nigerian striker did not enjoy the most prolific term at the City Ground, his work with the relegation-threatened Watford should remain fresh enough in the memory to suggest he would still be an asset.

After all, just five goal contributions across all competitions came largely as a result of stuttered play time, to which he would surely be handed plenty more than just 715 league minutes at Elland Road.

It seems the speedster thrives when he is the focal point of an attacking unit, as the season prior he scored ten goals and assisted a further six whilst featuring all across the front three. Given this was his debut year in England too for a lacklustre Watford, it marked a successful start to life in a new country.

Journalist Josh Bunting sought to praise the new boy early on in that campaign, taking to Twitter: "Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season, he’s been a very good addition. 4 goals and 5 assists in 11 Premier League games should be being spoken about much more. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish."

The Yorkshire outfit will be desperate to replace the goals of their Spanish scoring machine, as the 32-year-old found the net on 13 occasions last season in the Premier League. However, it could be argued that this was the only outstanding year he enjoyed since his club-record move in 2020, suggesting that Dennis would hardly have to set the world alight to replicate him.

With a vacancy in their dugout still, few managers would pass up the opportunity to build their team around Dennis, given his capability at a level far above the Championship.

He could join, spearhead their promotion charge, and still retain his usefulness once back in the top flight. Therefore, this deal should represent a no-brainer for the 49ers who would be without last year's top scorer.