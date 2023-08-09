Leeds United need to act quickly if they are to enjoy the summer of transfer revolution that will propel them back into the top flight. Having focused on the defence, they could now turn their attention to the other end of the field...

Is Emmanuel Dennis leaving Nottingham Forest?

Of the various offensive targets that have emerged throughout the window, few stand out like Emmanuel Dennis, who ticks many boxes with regard to quality, availability and price tag, all of which would have piqued manager Daniel Farke's interest.

The Nigerian marksman has been linked on many occasions now, with the latest report emerging just last month. It is noted within that his exit has already been sanctioned by Nottingham Forest, who surely have to cull their bloated squad further after last summer's recruitment drive.

He is valued at €10.7m (£9m) by FootballTransfers, despite still having three years left on his £40k-per-week deal at the City Ground.

How good is Emmanuel Dennis?

By securing such a coup from the Tricky Trees, Farke would be gaining a versatile forward capable of leading the line on his own, playing within a striker partnership, or even operating from out wide.

Wherever he is put though, one thing is certain: he will bring goals.

The 25-year-old titan only moved to England in 2021 and took no time acclimatising to life with Watford despite the troubles that surrounded the club. Even as they fell to the drop, Dennis posted ten goals and a further six assists, with his move to Nottingham expected to continue this trend.

However, for whatever reason, Steve Cooper only afforded the finisher six starts in the league last term.

It is this lack of faith that has handed the Whites an opportunity to prey on his expected frustration, bringing him to Elland Road with the promise that he will surely be their main man.

With experience of starring at the level above the Championship, they will hope he can not only fire them back into the top-flight but help them remain there for longer than their most recent stint.

After all, journalist Josh Bunting did outline just how prolific Dennis had been during that aforementioned campaign:

"Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season, he’s been a very good addition. 4 goals and 5 assists in 11 Premier League games should be being spoken about much more. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish."

In securing a deal from Forest, the west Yorkshire outfit actually could replicate a success of the past, given Alf-Inge Haaland took that same path when he joined in 1997.

The Norwegian would go on to feature 87 times for the club, starring in one of their finest periods in recent history, despite the financial issues that rumbled on in the background. He was a fine utility man for George Graham and David O'Leary, even starring in their historic run to the Champions League semi-final in 2001.

His subsequent sale would also recoup the club a fine £2.5m fee, but it was not enough to save them from their subsequent debilitating drop through the divisions.

Should Dennis help them enjoy a period of success even half as enjoyable as the one which Haaland frequented, then this would be another deal from Forest certainly worth making.