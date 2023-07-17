Leeds United have endured a slow start to the summer, with the cloud placed over them by the impending takeover stuttering their transfer business.

Daniel Farke's appointment was even halted until recently, although the German has since begun his work at Elland Road after a delayed announcement.

Having given the rest of the Championship a head start in this summer window, now is surely the time for the Whites to get their business underway in the hopes it can propel them towards an instant Premier League return.

The hope will be that they can emulate some of their recent heroes in the market, by acting shrewdly to bring a new age of heroes into Elland Road.

In recent memory, few stand out as much as their mercurial Brazilian winger Raphinha. Brought in from Ligue 1, the 26-year-old quickly established himself as an imperative figure in Yorkshire, with his trickery, speed and clinical finishing capturing the imagination.

Therefore, after one stellar personal campaign had helped retain their top-flight status, his exit to Barcelona came as no surprise.

Now, with the links to Emmanuel Dennis persisting, this Nigerian forward could prove to be the newest star ready to take the mantle as the main figure at the club.

Is Emmanuel Dennis any good?

Although game time has been limited for the 25-year-old since moving to Nottingham Forest, his time at Watford stands as enough proof to suggest that he could thrive once again if given the game time.

After all, his period at Vicarage Road saw him heralded as their main outlet, with his 2020/21 season meriting ten goals and six assists despite falling to relegation. It could be argued that this unfortunate end to the year even makes his efforts even more impressive.

Such form even led journalist Josh Bunting to laud him at the time, taking to Twitter: "Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season, he’s been a very good addition. 4 goals and 5 assists in 11 Premier League games should be being spoken about much more. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish."

That makes his six starts in the league last term all the more disappointing, as a classic case of a wasted opportunity in a move that promised much.

Seeking pastures new should come as no surprise, and as a striker who has often preferred to feature on the left to cut inside on his right foot, this inversion draws further comparisons with former favourite and right-footed left winger Raphinha.

In his final year in Yorkshire, his 11 goals and three assists marked a fine return in the Premier League.

The fact that both of these attackers starred for such relegation-threatened sides, with Dennis arguably out-performing the Brazil international with his respective season, speaks volumes for how Forest's out-of-favour livewire could emulate and even improve upon Raphinha's period at Elland Road.

Farke will be craving that key figure with which to spearhead his new reign at Leeds, and given their financial situation and the options available on the market, there are arguably few better than the £40k-per-week star.