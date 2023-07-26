Leeds United, now that the takeover is officially complete and some semblance of stability has returned to the club, will have one eye on now conquering the market and giving Daniel Farke the best possible chance of orchestrating an instant promotion.

Is Emmanuel Dennis joining Leeds United?

To give himself the finest opportunity to do so, he will hopefully seek to employ a number of players willing to subscribe to his all-action philosophy that could demolish the Championship.

However, to make that as effective as possible, he will still want to secure that selfish star man up front, with enough arrogance to pull them through if the system starts to break down.

Fortunately, in one of the stars linked, they have seemingly identified that perfect player.

Valued at €10.7m (£9m) by Football Transfers, and reportedly a target of the Whites, Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis could prove to be a saviour at Elland Road, with speed, power, clinical finishing and that selfishness needed to excel at the top level.

If on form, he alone could propel the Yorkshire outfit to a promotion.

How good is Emmanuel Dennis?

Whilst chances have been limited of late for the Nigerian marksman, having joined as part of the Tricky Trees' ridiculous 22-man overhaul from last summer, it seems his talent got lost amongst all the players forced into the City Ground.

As such, he made just six starts in the Premier League, with 39 minutes per game far from enough to show his true class.

It was the year prior when he truly announced himself as a top talent though, as the 2021/22 season saw him enjoy a debut year in English football at Watford. Despite their relegation, which arguably enhances his outstanding figures from that campaign, he would score ten goals and assist a further six in the league.

Such early-season form even led journalist Josh Bunting to wax lyrical about the 25-year-old, as he noted: "Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season, he’s been a very good addition. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish."

His play had merited a return to the top flight, but perhaps his decision to move to Nottingham was an ill-advised one.

With his stock having taken a hit, and interest in his services nowhere near as fierce as one year earlier, perhaps he could settle on an Elland Road switch, assuming the vacant role as star striker to fire them back into the top flight; a place where both club and player will feel they belong.

His ability to shine for a poor Hornets side back then gives credence to the idea he would now thrive in Yorkshire, where he would likely be surrounded by far more quality in a far weaker division.

That's without mentioning his fine work rate too, which does suggest that his presence would help rather than hinder the system expected to be employed. After all, when compared to other forwards across Europe, the speedster ranks in the top 10% for tackles per 90, the top 4% for blocks per 90, and the top 5% for aerials won per 90, via FBref, which is made more impressive given his 5 foot 9 frame.

All the pieces are in place for him to steamroll this league and make a triumphant top-flight return with a point to prove. Farke will hope to not rely on one sole player for his team's triumphs in the coming season, but should he secure the signing of Dennis, his previous goalscoring feats are indicative that he could fire them up alone.