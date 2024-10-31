Emmanuel Petit has placed a subtle bit of criticism towards Arsenal transfer chief Edu Gaspar as he aims the club's new signings, and the Gunners legend is also unimpressed with one decision made by the Brazilian.

Preston 0-3 Arsenal as Gunners cruise into Carabao Cup quarter-finals

It was a routine evening at Deepdale on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta guided his Gunners side into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, cruising to victory with a 3-0 win in Lancashire.

Gabriel Jesus has been regularly linked with an exit in the last few weeks, but the Brazilian was handed a much-needed confidence boost against PNE, as he finally got off the mark with his first goal of the season and Arsenal's opening strike of the game.

It didn't take long for the away side to double their advantage, with exciting youngster Ethan Nwaneri getting on the scoresheet again just nine minutes later, adding to his tally of three goals in two Carabao Cup games this term after his brace against Bolton Wanderers in the last round.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Star makeshift striker Kai Havertz then cemented his side's place in the quarter-final draw with Arsenal's third of the game, rounding off a comfortable win, and the north Londoners are set to host Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the next round.

It was a solid performance by Arsenal, who are now preparing for a difficult game away to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Emmanuel Petit digs at "average" Arsenal summer signings

In truth, Arteta has been dealt many issues in the early stages of this season, mostly revolving around injuries to key players.

Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, who both arrived in the summer window, have both been sidelined at various points - while Raheem Sterling is still yet to showcase his true ability after coming in on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Speaking to Jeffbet, via The Metro, Petit has aimed a subtle dig at Edu and called Arsenal's signings "average" - explaining that an attacking midfielder is badly needed at N5 and suggesting they really shouldn't have parted company with Emile Smith-Rowe.

"Arsenal need an attacking midfielder, it’s the position they’re missing at the moment," said Petit.

"When it’s Rice, Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard in the midfield, there is no creativity there. Because Kai Havertz roams about the pitch, there is not a consistent pass to the striker. A solution could have been Emile Smith Rowe, but he’s gone to Fulham.

"I watched the game with William Gallas, we agreed Arsenal have a quality squad but not many quality players. When the spine gets injured, the team struggles. If that happens to Manchester City or Liverpool, they don’t struggle. I think the new Arsenal signings have looked average, but I won’t point any fingers."