Two 90 minutes separate Arsenal from lifting a historic Premier League title, their first in 20 years, their first since Arsene Wenger, their first since the Invincibles no less.

That first 90 minutes doesn't even involve them. It does, however, involve their fierce rivals Tottenham who face off against Manchester City.

Imagine having to rely on Spurs to win the title? It's funny how football works isn't it? Alas, supporters can be proud of Mikel Arteta's men this term.

They have done their bit and should they beat Everton on the final day, will conclude the campaign with 89 points. It's a remarkable tally and one that would have been enough to win seven of Sir Alex Ferguson's titles at Manchester United.

It's been a phenomenal term for Arsenal whose 27 Premier League wins are the most they've recorded in a single campaign. As Arteta put it on Sunday, that is an "historic" achievement.

His recruitment last summer was nothing short of perfect. We all know how good Declan Rice has been, how astute an acquisition Golden Glove winner David Raya has been, how miraculous a turnaround Kai Havertz has enjoyed.

So, does anyone fancy round 2? This summer is set to be another exciting one for the Gunners who are reportedly chasing the likes of Alexander Isak and Amadou Onana.

However, does another interesting signing lie in wait, potentially taking inspiration from the Havertz move of last summer? Former Arsenal man Emmanuel Petit hopes so.

Petit urges Arsenal to sign Man United outcast

Speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, Petit spoke about the exploits of Jadon Sancho in recent months.

Sancho was exiled from the United squad after an alleged bust-up with Erik ten Hag. The end result? The Red Devils tail off and Sancho reaches the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

We'll say it again, it's how funny how football works out. It's unlikely the English winger will play for United again and as a result, Petit has suggested Arsenal have a look in the summer window.

He said: "I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary - he looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with Adeyemi on the left flank - so hard to catch.

"He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months."

As Petit says, why not? A year ago you'd have said no chance. After all, the 24-year-old has scored just 12 goals and registered eight assists in the red of United.

Yet, at Dortmund, he looks a different player. Sancho may have only scored three goals and provided two assists across 22 matches but he has been a revelation in Europe.

As Dortmund defeated PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, the Man City youth product turned in one of the finest displays we've seen in the competition's history.

Sancho walked off the pitch at the final whistle having completed 12 successful dribbles, the most by a player in a Champions League match during 2023/24.

So, he's evidently still a very exciting player. Arteta has already shown he can revive the fortunes of those floundering at bigger clubs, notably Havertz. Does he fancy a run at Sancho too? Only time will tell.