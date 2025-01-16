The January transfer window has around two weeks left to go before it slams shut and Liverpool are yet to make any signings to bolster their playing squad.

Arne Slot may be content with the options that he already has at his disposal as they have led the club to the top of the Champions League and the Premier League tables.

A draw against Nottingham Forest away from home in the top-flight on Tuesday night was not a massive dent to their title pursuit, as they remain six points clear of the Tricky Trees.

The Dutch head coach will still, however, have one eye on potential deals that could be done to improve the team, to ensure that competition for places remains high and no complacency settles in during the second half of the season.

Liverpool need to remain consistent to compete for trophies in the final few months of the 2024/25 campaign and that is why Slot could want to make one or two additions this month to keep the players on their toes.

In fact, the Reds are reportedly looking to bring in a player to bolster their options at left-back, which could be bad news for Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool eyeing Serie A starlet

According to Italian outlet Solo Lecce, as relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool are interested in a swoop to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Premier League leaders have prepared an offer of €40m (£34m) to secure his services before the February deadline, as they look to add to their squad.

It states that the 'top management' at Anfield wants to make a move for the 20-year-old starlet, although it does not reveal whether they would like to get a deal done to sign him for January or to reach an agreement to bring him in for the summer.

Solo Lecce adds that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch him in action on four occasions and that they have been impressed by his performances and his versatility for Lecce, which has led to them preparing a bid to snap him up.

The outlet claims that Napoli are also interested in a swoop for the Danish dynamo and have already made an offer of €30m (£25m) for his services, which means that the Reds are willing to pay €10m more for him than the Serie A giants.

This means that Liverpool may currently be leading the race to secure his services, although there is no mention of how much the Italian side currently value Dorgu at.

If the current Premier League leaders can strike an agreement with Lecce to sign the Denmark international, though, it could be the end of Robertson's long-standing tenure as the first-choice left-back at Anfield.

Andy Robertson's regression at Liverpool

The Scotland international has struggled at times this season and has regressed in comparison to his form from the 2023/24 campaign in Jurgen Klopp's last year with the club.

Last season, the 30-year-old star made 23 appearances in the Premier League and created an eye-catching ten 'big chances' from left-back, with 2.8 key passes per match.

This shows that he offered a huge creative threat down the left flank with his ability to bomb on and deliver quality crosses on a consistent basis for the Reds.

Andrew Robertson 23/24 24/25 Appearances 23 19 Big chances created 10 4 Key passes per game 2.8 1.3 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.1 1.9 Duels won per game 2.6 1.9 Red cards 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Robertson's form has tailed off under Slot this season and he has been unable to offer anywhere clear to the level of creativity on offer last term.

His defensive numbers are also down and the Scottish dud has already been sent off more times than he was in the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

Robertson, who turns 31 in March, has struggled to get back to his best this season and the signing of a younger, high-potential, left-back could be the end of his time as a regular starter.

Why it could be the end for Andy Robertson

Signing Dorgu could be the end for Robertson because their respective performances at league level this season suggests that the Lecce talent may already be ready to take over from him at Anfield.

The 20-year-old talent, who was hailed as "explosive" by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango, has caught the eye whilst playing for the Italian team on the left flank this season, with three goals and one assist in 19 appearances in the Serie A.

Dorgu created five chances and registered his first assist of the season in a 3-1 win over Empoli last time out in the league, which speaks to the kind of creative quality he can provide at his best.

It is his work out of possession, however, that could spell the end of Robertson's time as the first-choice left-back for Liverpool, because he could offer more to Slot's team from a defensive perspective.

24/25 season Robertson (Premier League) Dorgu (Serie A) Appearances 19 19 Goals + assists 0 4 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.9 2.9 Duels won per game 1.9 7.1 Aerial duel success rate 33% 58% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Dorgu has significantly outperformed the Scottish defender in a host of key defensive metrics, particularly with how many duels he wins and his strength in the air.

Those statistics suggest that Liverpool could improve their set-piece defending and defending from right-wing crosses to the back post because the Danish titan is strong in the air in comparison to Robertson, who has struggled in that area of the game.

At the age of 20, Dorgu is also ten years younger than the Scotland international and could come in with a view to being the long-term first-choice left-back of the Slot era at Anfield.

Therefore, Liverpool signing the Lecce star this month could mean that the writing is already on the wall for Robertson, whose performances suggest that his time as a regular starter for the Reds could be coming to a close.