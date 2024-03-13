Liverpool welcome Sparta Prague to Anfield on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League tie, and Jurgen Klopp will have the luxury of issuing heavy rotation after winning 5-1 in the Czech Republic last week.

It's the perfect scenario for a team chasing silverware across three fronts, bruised after a gruelling and impressive draw against Manchester City last Sunday and preparing for an FA Cup quarter-finals clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

With the hosts in such a strong position against Sparta Prague, Klopp is bound to make a wealth of changes to his team and hand some of his more youthful players another chance to impress.

The Reds yield a bloated injury list consisting of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip, with Ibrahima Konate also unlikely to be risked after missing out at the weekend.

Klopp might make as many as six changes to the side that dazzled against Manchester City, though the inserted stars have proved already their faculty for success under the Anfield lights.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson still on the sidelines, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to make his 21st appearance of the season, having been utterly sensational between the sticks across recent weeks.

The shot-stopping extraordinaire has been hailed for his "world-class" efforts by his captain, Virgil van Dijk, and will be a commanding presence on Thursday evening.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

James Milner might have left Liverpool last summer but his spirit lives on through Joe Gomez, with the 26-year-old proving himself and then some with some dynamic displays across the backline this season.

Conor Bradley may well be rested before Sunday's trip to Manchester and Gomez, in his natural position, has the experience and wits to cause plenty of problems for the visitors.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

This time last year Jarell Quansah was plying his trade with Bristol Rovers in League One but he was clocked for his high-class potential and he hasn't looked out of place in the Liverpool first-team.

Sure, he could do with a bit of polish here, a spot of shine there, but the 6 foot 5 titan is at the maiden phase of his career and the pointers suggest it's going to be a good one.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

A lack of options means that Van Dijk may well be called upon to start against Liverpool's Czech opposition, but the Netherlands colossus is unlikely to play the full 90.

What a display against Manchester City last time out, by the way, marshalling Erling Haaland in expert fashion.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas is likely to be handed a starting berth ahead of Andy Robertson for this one, with the left-back starting just one match across all competitions since returning from a broken collarbone injury in February.

6 DM - James McConnell

One of Liverpool's most underrated up-and-coming stars. James McConnell is a fantastic player and was instrumental last month when introduced against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

With Wataru Endo probably in need of a rest after a prodigious battle with Kevin De Bruyne in the engine room last weekend, 19-year-old McConnell may well be called upon to anchor the home side's midfield.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has started six games in a row and that isn't going to stop in midweek, with the dynamic midfielder shifting back into the centre of the park after compensating for Mohamed Salah at right wing against the Premier League champions.

As per FBref, the £40k-per-week ace ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 19% for blocks per 90.

Elliott is certainly not perfect but, lest we forget, he's still only 20 and is making remarkable gains.

8 CM - Bobby Clark

What a talent Bobby Clark is. The teenage midfielder is elegant, energetic and effective, fashioned into a multi-functional No. 8 at Liverpool after spending his early years on the left wing.

With Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister likely to start from the bench, the Tyneside-born player should receive his first European start.

9 RW - Kaide Gordon

Salah might start, but what's the point? Against Brentford, the Egyptian aggravated the injury that he had picked up with Egypt in January and has only featured after the break across Liverpool's past two fixtures.

It's the perfect opportunity for Kaide Gordon to earn an opportunity, with the youngster battling injury throughout most of his promising formative years but featuring three times over the past few months, notably earning a start against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League group phase.

10 LW - Lewis Koumas

Sure, it took a deflection, but 18-year-old Lewis Koumas' debut goal against Southampton in the FA Cup spoke of his natural prowess in the final third and he might just get the nod under the European lights

Luis Diaz deserves a rest after his workhorse-like performance against Pep Guardiola's side, succeeding with four of his six attempted dribbles, and Klopp is able to do so given the healthy four-goal advantage.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has fallen out of form recently and will need to come up with the goods at Anfield if he is to convince Klopp of his worth heading into the campaign's business end.

Cody Gakpo: Recent Form Fixture Competition Minutes played Goals Assists Manchester City (H) Premier League 14' 0 0 Sparta Prague (A) Europa League 90' 0 0 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 84' 0 0 Southampton (H) FA Cup 90' 0 0 Chelsea (Wembley) Carabao Cup 87' 0 0 Sourced via Transfermarkt

Darwin Nunez, conversely, has been breathtaking of late but the Uruguayan will probably be chucked on the bench. He's needed at the Theatre of Dreams.

Predicted Liverpool XI in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Joe Gomez, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) James McConnell, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Bobby Clark; (RW) Kaide Gordon, (LW) Lewis Koumas, (CF) Cody Gakpo