Celtic return to domestic action this weekend with a quarter-final clash with Championship outfit Falkirk at Parkhead in the League Cup on Sunday.

The Hoops come into this match fresh off the back of a stunning 5-1 win in the Champions League over SK Slovan in Glasgow on Wednesday night, in what was their first match of the league phase.

Liam Scales, Kyogo Furuhashi, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda, and Adam Idah all got their names on the scoresheet to help the Scottish giants to all three points.

It was their seventh win from seven games in all competitions so far this season, having won all five of their Scottish Premiership matches without conceding a goal, and they are now looking to continue their perfect start by securing a place in the semi-finals.

Brendan Rodgers may look to make a host of changes to the starting XI that swept Slovan aside, however, as Celtic are up against a second tier side, which could provide him with a chance to rotate his team and give players a rest from the hectic schedule.

1 GK - Viljami Sinisalo

There could be a Celtic debut for former Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in this match. He has yet to play a competitive game for the club since his move in the summer, as Kasper Schmeichel has started every game.

This clash with a Championship side could be the perfect opportunity to hand the young shot-stopper a chance to show what he is capable of between the sticks.

2 RB - Anthony Ralston

The second change to the starting XI could come in the right-back position, with Alistair Johnston given a chance to rest so that Anthony Ralston can get some minutes under his belt.

He came off the bench against Slovan and made two tackles and two blocks, whilst winning all three of his duels, to help his side to see out the game.

3 CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers is one of the players who could keep his place in the line-up to ensure that Celtic have experience in the spine of the team to help those making their debuts, like Sinisalo.

The USA international has played 122 matches for the Hoops in all competitions and won seven domestic trophies, which shows that he has been there and done it and can help his teammates through the game, if needed.

4 CB - Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty could replace Liam Scales to make his full debut for the Scottish giants, having joined from Sheffield United on a permanent deal on deadline day.

The left-footed titan offers a natural alternative to the Irishman on the left side of the defence and having the experience of Carter-Vickers alongside him on Sunday could help to ease him into his first start for the club.

5 LB - Alex Valle

Alex Valle has been an unused substitute in three matches since his season-long loan move from Spanish giants Barcelona and this cup clash presents Rodgers with an opportunity to hand him a debut.

It would also allow Greg Taylor to have a rest as the Scotland international has started all seven of the club's games in all competitions this season.

6 CDM - Callum McGregor

For the same reason that Carter-Vickers could keep his place at centre-back, captain Callum McGregor should start in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

The Celtic skipper can use his leadership on the pitch to help out the numerous full debutants during the game, whilst his 471 appearances for the club show that he has the experience to be an ideal role model for his teammates.

7 CM - Luke McCowan

Another change to the starting XI could come in the middle of the park as Reo Hatate could be dropped from the team to allow Luke McCowan to make his full debut.

The former Dundee man was an unused substitute in the win over Slovan but did score off the bench against Hearts last time out in the Premiership, with a left-footed shot from range.

McCowan, who was described as a "game winner" by Marvin Bartley, has scored 13 goals in the Premiership since the start of last season and could provide a big goal threat from midfield.

8 CM - Paulo Bernardo

Paulo Bernardo has been unfortunate to have been dropped to the bench since he created one 'big chance' and won 12 of his 18 duels in the 3-0 win over Rangers.

However, summer signing Arne Engels has taken his place and produced two goals, one assist, and two 'big chances' created for the Hoops, justifying Rodgers' decision.

This clash against Championship side Falkirk provides the manager with an opportunity to bring the Portugal U21 international back into the XI, by dropping Engels down to the bench, to stake a claim for a starting spot moving forward.

9 RW - Nicolas Kuhn

Nicolas Kuhn is another player who could retain his position in the team after an impressive start to the campaign on the right flank for Celtic.

The German forward has registered three goals, three assists, and five 'big chances' created in seven appearances in all competitions so far.

10 ST - Adam Idah

The seventh change to the starting XI could come in the centre-forward position, with Kyogo Furuhashi left out in order to hand Adam Idah a start.

Kyogo did score, from close range, against Slovan but also missed two 'big chances', which means that the forward has scored two goals and spurned nine 'big chances' in all competitions so far.

Idah came off the bench and scored from his only shot of the game and should now be offered a chance to show what he can do as a starter for the Hoops.

11 LW - James Forrest

The eighth and final change to the starting line-up could come on the flank, with James Forrest brought into the side to replace Daizen Maeda, who would then get a chance to rest.

He has produced three assists in his last four games for Celtic, despite starting one of those matches, and should now get a run-out from the start, after his brilliant through ball assist for Idah's goal on Wednesday night.