Highlights Southgate selects a youthful Euro squad, omitting key players like Maguire and Grealish.

Palace dominates the selection with the most players in England's squad.

Despite defensive concerns, England's attack remains top-notch for the summer tournament.

So, there we have it. Gareth Southgate has named his 26-strong squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

The England boss named a provisional list for Euro 2024 a matter of weeks ago and now 24 hours before their clash with Iceland, he has culled several members from the official tournament.

It's a fantastic crop of players including Champions League winner Jude Bellingham, Premier League winner Phil Foden and Young Player of the Season Cole Palmer.

There are, however, some notable omissions just days on from the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Bosnia where Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane all scored.

England's squad for Euro 2024

So, who exactly has missed out? Well the big commission is Southgate favourite, Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United defender was facing a race against time to be fit for the tournament but has seemingly run out of days to prove himself to the coaching staff.

That said, club colleague Luke Shaw does make the squad despite being an injury doubt himself.

England's options are rather sparse at centre-back and left-back. Ben Chilwell was left off the initial squad list so doesn't make it. That means that the likes of Kieran Trippier and Ezri Konsa may have to fill in at left-back.

John Stones will also have a new partner in the middle of defence with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi expected to get the nod.

With Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze also included, it means that no other club has more players in the England squad than Palace.

James Maddison missed out on the squad, something he was left "gutted" by. However, after his form for Spurs at the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, you can't really blame Southgate.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the omission of Manchester City's £100m man, Jack Grealish. He came off the bench against Bosnia on Monday and even registered an assist for Alexander-Arnold's sweetly taken strike. That wasn't enough to see him included in the final list, though.

It's potentially a shock to see three out-and-out centre forwards in the list too. It was initially thought that Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney would be competing for a spot as Kane's understudy as a striker but they both make it.

Watkins disappointed against Bosnia a few days ago but it was simply impossible to ignore his form for Aston Villa that helped them reach the Champions League.

The attacker found the net on 27 occasions and also supplied 13 assists, meaning he ended the campaign as the best creator in the Premier League.

England's chances of winning the summer tournament are as good as any nation in Germany but there do have to be questions asked regarding their quality in defence.

As for the attack, it's one of the best in the tournament.