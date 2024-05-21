Highlights Southgate names provisional squad for Euro 2024 - not final list, but training camp squad to earn spots.

Surprises in squad include Marcus Rashford being omitted, Liverpool's Quansah and Jones making the cut.

There may well be a Champions League final and FA Cup final still to take place but just days after the Premier League concluded, Gareth Southgate has named his provisional England squad of players for Euro 2024.

This is not the definitive list of stars who will be in Germany over the summer, instead, it's a training camp squad who will stake their claims for a place on the plane in the coming weeks.

The Three Lions face Bosnia & Herzegovina on 3rd June and Iceland on 7th June before the full squad of players is announced on the 8th.

England's first group game of the Euros takes place on 16th June, a clash with Serbia. Southgate's side will also take on Denmark and Slovenia in Group C of the major international tournament.

So, who makes up the provisional list of players?

The usual faces are all there but the involvement of key player Jude Bellingham may initially be limited. The midfielder's club side, Real Madrid, have reached the final of the Champions League which takes place on Saturday 1st June.

That means that the Ballon d'Or contender will receive a very limited amount of rest before the tournament gets underway on 14th June.

Southgate's provisional squad list

Here are the players who will be involved in the pre-Euros training camp.

There are some shocks with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah making the cut alongside club colleague Curtis Jones. Both are yet to be capped at senior level by their country.

Jordan Henderson, a favourite under Southgate is left off the list too after a topsy-turvy first campaign away from English football, trading Saudi for Amsterdam and Ajax halfway through 2023/24. You would now imagine that's the former Liverpool midfielder's international career over.

The biggest surprise, however, is the omission of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United winger has struggled for form this term, only bagging eight goals in 42 appearances, and doesn't look set to add to his 60 caps. Another experienced attacker in Raheem Sterling isn't included either.

Crystal Palace have a lengthy list of names involved with Adam Wharton, who joined from Blackburn in January, making the cut alongside Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson.

Jarrod Bowen, who has just seven caps, also makes the initial list of players. The forward has been in red-hot form for West Ham this term, scoring 20 goals.

Ben White misses out again having made himself unavailable for selection during the last camp for reasons unknown to many. Fellow full-back Ben Chilwell is not included but Luke Shaw, who was a doubt, is included despite an injury-hit year.

Beyond that, it's a squad rammed full of illustrious names. The Premier League's Player of the Season, Phil Foden is in following a campaign where he netted a remarkable 27 goals and registered 11 assists.

There's also a place for Cole Palmer, the Premier League's Young Player of the Season and FFC's Signing of the Season. He is yet to make his debut for England but there was no ignoring the Chelsea star after a haul of 27 goals and 15 assists in all competitions following his move from Manchester City.

There was debate surrounding who would play second fiddle to Harry Kane up top but Ivan Toney makes the cut ahead of Dominic Solanke. Ollie Watkins, the Premier League's top assister with 13, is in as well.

Southgate will need to make a few cuts to his squad ahead of the tournament with this list of 33 players set to be whittled down to 26 in a few weeks.