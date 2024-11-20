With England completing their latest Nations League campaign - sealing promotion back to League A in the process - they will next take to the field to get their World Cup journey underway under the guidance of new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Thoughts will now turn to the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, which are set to begin in March 2025. It is now only 18 months to the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, yet some confederations are already midway through their qualification process.

In South America, over half of the fixtures have already been played, while the same scenario occurs in Asia, as the three groups in the final stage are entering into the final few matches.

Before European teams even think about booking their flights and hotels to North America, they will have to find their group opponents in the qualifying draw.

UEFA World Cup qualifying draw info

A total of 16 UEFA nations will participate in the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded from 32 teams to 48.

The draw for the UEFA qualifying groups is due to take place on Friday 13th December in Zurich, Switzerland. In terms of seeding, all eight Nations League quarter-finalists are in Pot 1 of the World Cup draw, which will be completed by the four countries with the best FIFA world ranking.

England are fourth in the World Rankings, which ensures their berth in Pot 1, while Scotland have had to settle for Pot 3 despite a positive finish to their Nations League group campaign.

Wales and Northern Ireland will also need solid performances to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying from the group, rather than relying on the play-off berths headed their way after topping their Nations League groups.

UEFA World Cup qualifying format

Teams are to be drawn into 12 groups of four or five teams, playing each other home and away. Teams drawn in one of the four five-team groups will start qualifying in March, while teams drawn in one of the six four-team groups will start their campaigns in September. All groups conclude in November 2025.

Following the draw, UEFA will announce all fixtures and kick-off times as soon as possible. However, due to the Nations League quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs taking place in March, only four of the 12 groups will be complete when the draw is finalised in December 2024. This is because the groups of five cannot have more than one team involved in Nations League matches.

The 12 group winners will secure a place at the 2026 World Cup, with the four remaining UEFA spots claimed by the winners of the play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up.

UEFA World Cup qualifying play-offs

The runners-up from each of the 12 qualifying groups will secure a spot in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 Nations League that did not finish either first or second in their qualifying group.

These 16 teams will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams in each route. The semi-finals will be played over a single leg, followed by a single-leg final during the same international window in March 2026, just months before the start of the World Cup.

The group stages of the qualifiers will run between March and November 2025. The play-off fixtures will take place between 26th and 31st March 2026. As for the tournament itself, it will begin in 11th June, with the final taking place on 19th July 2026.

World Cup 2026 format

After seven successive tournaments with 32 participants, from 2026 onwards, there will be a total of 48 countries battling it out to take home the World Cup trophy.

This means each confederation gets more places at the final tournament. UEFA now gets 16 spots, CAF now gets nine spots (up from five) and AFC nations get eight spots rather than the 4.5 they enjoyed previously.

Elsewhere, CONCACAF teams will have six spots, with three going to the hosts USA, Canada and Mexico. CONMEBOL now has six spots, (up from 4.5), while OFC now has a guaranteed spot, rather than the 0.5 they previously had on offer.

With an expanded competition comes a slight change in format. 48 teams will be split into 12 groups of four teams.

The top two in each group will qualify for the knockout stages, as well as the eight best third-placed teams, thus creating a round of 32.

From then, it will be a straight knockout tournament to see who will be crowned the winner at the MetLife Stadium, which is situated just west of New York City.

The full list of venues and their capacity can be found in the table below, with the tournament returning to North America for the first time since 1994.

Host venues for the 2026 World Cup Stadium Capacity MetLife Stadium, New York 82,500 AT&T Stadium, Dallas 80,000 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City 76,416 NRG Stadium, Houston 72,220 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 71,000 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 69,796 Lumen Field, Seattle 69,000 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 68,500 Gillette Stadium, Boston 65,878 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,767 BC Place, Vancouver 54,500 BMO Field, Toronto 45,000 Estadio Azteca, Mexico City 87,523 Estadio BBVA, Monterrey 53,500 Via Sports Illustrated

The 1994 World Cup in the United States was the final World Cup that featured 24 teams, while the next one in the US will be the debut of a 48-team competition.

Before all that, however, the UEFA qualifiers will see who from Europe will make it across the pond in 18 months.