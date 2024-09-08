A Liverpool star's performance on international duty this weekend has brought plenty of attention from his national media as one writer in particular was shocked by a moment of "pure filth".

Liverpool players away on international action

For many supporters, the international break is a pain in the neck that they could do without, due to it getting in the way of the domestic action and bringing the fear of injuries, especially when the new season has only recently got underway.

For Liverpool, it feels particularly frustrating, considering the impressive form they have shown under Arne Slot in the opening weeks of the Premier League campaign, winning their first three matches and not yet conceding a goal.

A host of Reds players are currently representing their countries all over the world, whether it be Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for England in the UEFA Nations League or Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez battling in South American World Cup qualifiers, with fans praying they stay fit.

The Three Lions picked up a 2-0 win away to Caoimhin Kelleher's Republic of Ireland side on Saturday evening, with Alexander-Arnold starting at right-back and playing all 90 minutes against his Liverpool teammate at the Aviva Stadium.

Media laud "pure filth" from Liverpool hero

Taking to X during England's win over Ireland, journalist and scout Maxi Angelo lauded an outstanding pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as his incredible vision caught the eye yet again and played a key role in Declan Rice opening the scoring.

This is par for the course for Alexander-Arnold, who is surely one of the most gifted technical players in the world at the moment, and his performance on Saturday drew praise from far and wide, as former The Times football chief Henry Winter said: "Had to be Declan Rice scoring (and not celebrating). All started by another brilliant pass from Alexander-Arnold, his third in 11 minutes (after earlier balls to Kane, then Grealish) He changes games with passes like that to Gordon. Fabulous pass."

The defence-splitting pass to Anthony Gordon was a stunning piece of artistry from the Liverpool vice-captain, and it is a timely reminder that Gareth Southgate somehow didn't see him as a key starter for England, despite his ability. Alexander-Arnold has been hailed as "world class" by Dani Alves, which is high praise from one of the greatest right-backs in the history of the game, who added that he is a "fantastic footballer".

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats vs. Republic of Ireland Total Minutes played 90 Tackles 2 Key passes 2 Ground duels won 3/4 Pass completion rate 87% Accurate long balls 10/15 Big chances created 2 Touches 108

Alexander-Arnold will surely now be considered England's first-choice right-back moving forward, considering both Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are ageing while Reece James is injury-prone, and he showed exactly why he should be one of the first names on his country's team sheet.