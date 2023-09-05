Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish has pulled out of the England squad for their upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

After starting two of the first three games for the Champions League winners this season the 27-year-old dynamo was a surprise omission from the squad that beat Fulham 5-1 over the weekend.

But it has since come to light that in the build-up to Saturday's game, Grealish had picked up a thigh injury, per Manchester Evening News.

Why won’t Grealish be available?

After Saturday’s victory City’s assistant manager Juanma Lillo clarified that he didn’t know if Grealish would be part of the England squad, he said:

"It’s going to be difficult for Jack to make it, but I’m not a doctor and it will be difficult for me to explain."

Following this statement, Grealish did actually report to St George's Park but after an assessment from the national side's staff, he has had to withdraw from the squad.

The FA subsequently released a statement saying:

"Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures.

"The pair reported to St. George’s Park on Monday but have since withdrawn from the Three Lions squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to camp.

"There are no further call-ups expected as Gareth Southgate’s squad prepare for Saturday’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw and Tuesday’s 150th Anniversary Heritage Match with Scotland in Glasgow."

How big of a loss is Grealish to England and Manchester City?

The dynamic winger, who cost a British record £100m, will undoubtedly be a massive loss for Gareth Southgate’s upcoming fixtures.

Since making his England debut in September 2020, Grealish has played 32 times, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

The £300k-per-week whiz has been on electric form for Manchester City - last season, Grealish had a Sofascore rating of 7.34, which was the fourth highest in the squad, only 0.02 behind PFA Players’ Player of the Year Erling Haaland.

In the last year, the Aston Villa youth academy product has ranked in the top 3% of wingers and attacking midfielders in Europe for goal-creating actions per 90, as well as the top 6% for touches in the attacking third per 90, via FBref, proving what a monumental loss the talisman will be for England and Manchester City.

Speaking on BT Sport this year, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said:

"He has times when he takes his time. When he changes the rhythm of the game, slows it down then speeds it up and releases, he is almost unplayable when he does that.

"When he slows it down and plays one-paced, it allows defenders to come across. He is a super talent and he is starting to get goals and assists and impact big games. Long may it continue.”

Last season the Birmingham-born winger played 50 times for his club, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

Thankfully for Manchester City fans, and maybe to the dismay of West Ham fans, Grealish could return from injury before their game on September 16th.

However, if he doesn't return in time it could mean he also misses City's first Champions League game this season against FK Crvena Zvezda just three days later, which would be a frustrating blow for both Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium faithful.