Wearing the number ten shirt and playing in midfield for England, Trent Alexander-Arnold has just pulled off a delicious pre-assist to set up a goal before then scoring a belter.

What's the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold?

With two wins from two, the Three Lions came into the 2024 qualifying match against Malta sitting top of Group C.

And with a number of Manchester City players out of the team – still recovering from their wild treble-winning celebrations – Gareth Southgate was able to mix things up.

Most notably, he opted to start Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold as part of a midfield trio, alongside Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice – with Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Just eight minutes into the game, he unlocked the Malta defence with a brilliant ball over the top which released Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal winger raced down the right flank and cut a ball into the box. It looked as though Harry Kane was about to grab a tap-in but Ferdinando Apap got there first to score an own goal and make it 1-0 to England.

The footage was shared on Twitter and it's safe to say Alexander-Arnold's ball-playing abilities had fans rather excited.

Here are some of the best social media reactions before TAA then got on the scoresheet himself...

The compliments kept coming...

He then scored a brilliant goal in the 28th minute, rocketing the ball into the back of the net to show that he really can bring plenty of attacking quality to the team from this position further up the pitch.