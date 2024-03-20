We’re all familiar with the running joke that England are terrible at penalties. At major tournaments, it has been the direct cause for an early exit on seven occasions - with just three wins via spot kicks since the first shootout in 1990.

Ahead of Euro 2024, when penalties may well come to the fore once more, we’ve compiled a list of every England competitive tournament shootout.

While it may not be entirely pleasant reading, there are stories of courage and redemption along the way, as well as another chance to wonder what might have been.

England's major tournament penalty shootouts Competition Round Opponent Result 1990 World Cup Semi-final West Germany Lost Euro 1996 Quarter-final Spain Won Euro 1996 Semi-final Germany Lost 1998 World Cup Round of 16 Argentina Lost Euro 2004 Quarter-final Portugal Lost 2006 World Cup Quarter-final Portugal Lost Euro 2012 Quarter-final Italy Lost 2018 World Cup Round of 16 Colombia Won 2019 Nations League Third-place play-off Switzerland Won Euro 2020 Final Italy Lost

1990 World Cup v West Germany

Three Lions bow out after Pearce and Waddle fluff their lines

Penalty shootouts have been around since the 1970s, but England didn’t get their turn until 1990. A superb run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Italy saw the Three Lions a matter of kicks away from a first major final in nearly 25 years.

The scores were locked at 1-1 after Gary Lineker cancelled out Andreas Brehme’s opener, leaving the game to be settled from 12 yards.

The Germans scored all four of their spot kicks as Stuart Pearce’s strike was kept out by Bodo Illgner, and with Chris Waddle needing to score to keep England alive, he infamously blazed his effort over.

Euro 1996 v Spain

Pearce banishes ghosts of Turin as England win on home soil

The 1996 European Championship in England gave the Three Lions the chance to emulate the heroes that brought home the World Cup 30 years prior.

After some dazzling performances at Wembley Stadium, which included defeating the Netherlands 4-1, Terry Venables’ side came up against Spain, who were picking up a reputation for failures on the international stage themselves.

A goalless 120 minutes meant spot kicks were required once again, and after Fernando Hierro hit the crossbar with Spain’s first effort, a succession of England penalties - including a ferocious effort from Pearce - meant there was no room for error from Miguel Angel Nadal. His shot was saved by David Seaman and the Three Lions were off to the semi-finals…

Euro 1996 v Germany

Gareth Southgate denied as England fall in semis again

A serious case of déjà vu befell England as Germany knocked them out after a penalty shootout that went to sudden death.

Locked at 1-1 after an extra-time period where both teams could have scored the golden goal to send them through (looking at you, Gazza), a repeat of the 1990 conclusion was in store.

Ten perfect penalties preceded Gareth Southgate’s effort, which was saved by Andreas Kopke (leading to that Pizza Hut advert), allowing Andreas Moller the opportunity to break England hearts, and he duly obliged.

Germany went on to win the tournament after defeating the Czech Republic with a golden goal in extra time.

1998 World Cup v Argentina

10-player England make it to pens but miss out on quarters

While the main furore of the match came from David Beckham’s infamous sending-off, it was the same old story for England, who were knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16.

Alan Shearer and a young Michael Owen helped England to lead from behind in normal time, but Javier Zanetti equalised before the break, and that’s how it stayed until the end of extra-time.

David Seaman saved from Hernan Crespo to give England hope, but Paul Ince also missed, handing Argentina the advantage when it was to left to David Batty to take the tie into sudden death.

His effort was saved by Carlos Roa, and England were out once again. This was becoming something of a habit.

Euro 2004 v Portugal

Glove-less Ricardo saves and scores to break England hearts

With England’s golden generation arguably at the peak of their powers, Euro 2004 seemed the perfect opportunity to add the silverware their collective talents deserved.

But up against tournament hosts Portugal in the quarter-final, luck was not on their side. With Wayne Rooney exiting the tie early through a broken metatarsal, their misery was compounded when Helder Postiga scored a late equaliser to force extra-time.

Sol Campbell had a goal harshly disallowed in the final seconds, and after trading goals in the extra period, it was to be penalties once again.

The shootout was just as dramatic, with David Beckham and Rui Costa missing the target completely. Before Darius Vassell’s sudden-death penalty, Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo opted to remove his gloves - and it worked a treat as he smothered Vassell’s effort to safety.

He then stepped up himself for the winning kick, dispatching perfectly beyond David James to send the hosts through.

2006 World Cup v Portugal

Familiar foes win once more as Ronaldo lands decisive blow

Portugal were the enemy for a second major tournament in a row, and England were left ruing what might have been as the chance of another major semi-final passed them by.

They had to work hard just to get to penalties after Rooney was sent off in the second half of normal time, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo vehemently appeal to the referee, leading to his famous wink.

As in 2004, the shootout saw misses from both sides, with Lampard and Gerrard’s misses meaning England couldn’t capitalise on the failures of Hugo Viana and Petit.

Jamie Carragher then screwed up on what was his second attempt, which gave Ronaldo the chance to send England home again. It was now four shootout defeats in a row for the Three Lions.

Euro 2012 v Italy

Pirlo’s brilliance helps the Azzurri come from behind in shootout

Italy dominated this Euro 2012 quarter-final, but England very nearly held their nerve to make the semis.

Penalties were on the agenda once again after a goalless two hours, and things looked up when Riccardo Montolivo missed from the spot, with Wayne Rooney netting to give England a slender advantage.

The Italians responded through Andrea Pirlo’s impudent Panenka effort which left Joe Hart looking rather foolish.

Ashley Young and Ashley Cole then proceeded to miss, with Alessandro Diamanti securing the Azzurri’s semi-final berth, where they went on to beat Germany before being hammered by Spain in the final.

2018 World Cup v Colombia

England finally win on penalties after surviving mighty scare

All was going to plan for Gareth Southgate’s England as a Harry Kane penalty put them one up and on the brink of the quarter-finals, where a tantalising tie against Sweden awaited.

But up stepped Yerry Mina to nod in from a corner at the death to force another 30 minutes, which were inevitably followed by the dreaded shootout.

It seemed to be heading the same way as it always had when Jordan Henderson saw his penalty saved by David Ospina. Luckily, Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar, while Kieran Trippier scored to restore parity.

And after Pickford denied Carlos Bacca from the spot, Eric Dier was the man to secure England’s first overseas major tournament victory via penalties. Sadly, the dream would end agonisingly in the semis, but England looked to have turned a corner under Southgate.

2019 Nations League v Switzerland

England win back-to-back shootouts to snatch third place

England topped their Nations League group to secure a place at the inaugural finals in Portugal. They were beaten by eventual finalists the Netherlands before advancing to a bronze medal match with Switzerland.

A goalless draw meant the tie would be decided via a shootout, with Pickford even scoring himself before saving from Josip Drmic, which stopped a run of 11 successful spot kicks.

The victory meant the Three Lions recorded successive penalty shootout victories for the first time in their history.

Euro 2020 v Italy

Donnarumma saves deny England first major honour since 1966 World Cup

Despite the penalty demons being exorcised, their return could not have been more painfully timed. England had seen off the likes of Germany and Ukraine with relative ease and squeezed past Denmark in front of a rapturous home crowd. The meeting with Italy was meant to be a crowning moment in English football history.

We all know how it ended, with Luke Shaw’s early opener cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser, before the game fizzled out and was decided on penalties.

It appeared that luck may just have been shining on England again after Andrea Belotti’s miss gave the hosts the advantage, but misses from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho gave Italy match point, only for Pickford to foil the often-reliable Jorginho from the spot.

Bukayo Saka, still only 19 at the time, then stood up for England’s fifth penalty, but his was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy earned their first European title since 1968.