It's quite an honour being able to pull on the white jersey and go to war for your country on the field, with only a very select few actually getting the opportunity to do so during their lifetime. But, there are even fewer players who are good enough and have the longevity to be able to rack up tens of appearances and possibly even reach the century mark.

So, with Harry Kane on the verge of breaking into the top 10 with 89 caps for the Three Lions, here is a list of the most-capped men's players in England football history as well as an in-depth look at the players to pull on a Three Lions jersey most often...

All information correct as of 19th March 2024.

England's most-capped internationals Rank Player Period Caps 1 Peter Shilton 1970-1990 125 2 Wayne Rooney 2003-2018 120 3 David Beckham 1996-2009 115 4 Steven Gerrard 2000-2014 114 5 Bobby Moore 1962-1973 108 6 Ashley Cole 2001-2014 107 =7 Bobby Charlton 1958-1970 106 =7 Frank Lampard 1999-2014 106 9 Billy Wright 1946-1959 105 10 Bryan Robson 1980-1991 90 =11 Harry Kane 2015-present 89 =11 Michael Owen 1998-2008 89 13 Kenny Sansom 1979-1988 86 14 Gary Neville 1995-2007 85 15 Ray Wilkins 1976-1986 84 16 Raheem Sterling 2012-present 82 =17 Rio Ferdinand 1997-2011 81 =17 Jordan Henderson 2010-present 81 =17 Kyle Walker 2011-present 81 20 Gary Lineker 1984-1992 80

Here is a detailed look at England's top 10 most-capped players...

10 Bryan Robson

90 caps

Bryan Robson, who was well-known for his leadership qualities and adaptability on the pitch, was one of England's most-capped players at the time, having played for the country 90 times between 1980 and 1991. Often referred to as "Captain Marvel," Robson led England in 65 of those games - a tally which was only topped by icons such as Bobby Moore and Billy Wright.

His contributions to England's World Cup campaigns in 1982, 1986, and 1990 were significant. A personal highlight came when Robson's goal against France in England's 1982 World Cup opener came after just 27 seconds. Unfortunately, he had injuries during the latter parts of the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, which stopped him from climbing further up this list.

9 Billy Wright

105 caps

Many of the younger generation won't be aware of the fact that Billy Wright was one of the most renowned English football players during his career with the England national team, which lasted from 1946 to 1959. During that period, he scored three goals and gained 105 caps.

He made history in 1959 when he became the first player in history to get 100 caps for his country and holds the record for the most games as captain with 90 - a feat matched by Bobby Moore.

Under his leadership, England saw both highs and lows, with great triumphs as well as difficult World Cups. One of his major honours was receiving a CBE in 1959, as well as a statue outside Molineux.

8 Frank Lampard

106 caps

With 106 appearances and 29 goals during his England career, Frank Lampard has shown his important contributions to the national team. During his time with England, Lampard participated at three World Cups and earned a berth in the Team of the Tournament for his efforts at Euro 2004. Notably, Lampard won the England Player of the Year award twice, in 2004 and 2005.

Lampard's significant influence on the national team has cemented his legacy in English football, and in 2015, he was awarded an OBE for his services to the game.

7 Bobby Charlton

106 caps

Bobby Charlton is one of the most renowned football players in England's history, having had a career filled with memorable moments and noteworthy accomplishments. At the time of his retirement in 1970, Charlton had received 106 caps throughout his international career, more than any other player. However, Bobby Moore would eventually surpass this record in 1973. Charlton demonstrated his goalscoring ability by setting a record of 49 goals for England, which has since been overtaken by Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

Charlton was part of the England team at four World Cups (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970). His services were crucial to England's victory in 1966. Some of Charlton's best international performances were during that tournament, where he scored twice to secure a 2-1 quarter-final victory over Portugal.

6 Ashley Cole

107 caps

With 107 caps for the England national team during his spell from 2001 to 2014, Ashley Cole established himself as a cornerstone of the squad's defensive lineup. With appearances in three World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010) and two European Championships (2004 and 2012), Cole's efforts were crucial throughout his career in significant international competitions, demonstrating his dependability.

Interestingly, Cole's influence went beyond the typical defensive position. Even though he did not score for England, he was a vital member of the team in many important games, especially in the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2004, because of his forward surges and defensive prowess. Some of you may remember his impressive display against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Euro 2004 quarter-final.

5 Bobby Moore

108 caps

As an England international, Bobby Moore left behind an enduring legacy marked by leadership and defensive ability. Moore, who played 108 games for England between 1962 and 1973, is regarded as a legendary figure in English football history, which is backed up by his statue outside Wembley.

Although defensive metrics like tackles, interceptions, and clean sheets aren't given as much attention as they should, Moore's performances were crucial to England's defensive strength and helped the team win a lot of crucial games and keep clean sheets over his career.

His most iconic achievement of leading England to their first and only FIFA World Cup triumph in 1966 was the highlight of his international career.

4 Steven Gerrard

114 caps

During his time playing for England, Steven Gerrard took part in three World Cups (2006, 2010, and 2014) and three European Championships (2000, 2004, and 2012), where he regularly turned in standout performances. Over the course of his career, his role changed, as he was gifted the armband due to his consistency and leadership on the field.

Gerrard's international career with England, spanning from 2000 to 2014, involved many vital contributions, and a dynamic midfield presence during his 114 caps. Gerrard scored 21 goals for the national team and was well-known for his strong shooting, exceptional passing range and unwavering work ethic.

3 David Beckham

115 caps

Between 1996 and 2009, David Beckham's tenure with the England national team was distinguished by his extraordinary talent and memorable moments that cemented his legacy. With 115 caps, Beckham comfortably ranks among England's most-capped players.

Beckham scored 17 goals for England and had a substantial contribution to goal-setting, frequently delivering critical assists with his accurate crosses and set-piece deliveries. Participation in three World Cups (1998, 2002, and 2006) and two European Championships (2000 and 2004) served as highlights of his international career.

However, the standout performance from Beckham came in 2001 when he scored that iconic free kick against Greece to guarantee England's place at the 2002 World Cup.

2 Wayne Rooney

120 caps

The fact that Wayne Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018 is evidence of his significant influence on the national squad. With 120 caps, he remains England's most-capped outfield player. With 53 goals, Rooney became England's all-time top goalscorer thanks to his prodigious goalscoring abilities, but has since been overtaken by Harry Kane.

Six major competitions, including three World Cups (2006, 2010, and 2014) and three European Championships (2004, 2012, and 2016), were played during his time with the national squad. Notably, Rooney dazzled at Euro 2004, proving his abilities on a grand scale.

1 Peter Shilton

125 caps

Peter Shilton's career was characterised by an extraordinary commitment to the game and an impressive track record. Shilton's record as the most-capped player in England is a tribute to his endurance and constant high calibre of play. Shilton amassed an incredible 125 caps for the England national team during a three-decade international career.

When Shilton became an England international in 1970, he made a name for himself as a goalkeeper with remarkable skill and poise. During his time with the national team, he took part in three World Cups (1982, 1986 and 1990). The most notable of these was probably the World Cup in Italy in 1990, as England advanced to the semi-finals and Shilton's contributions were essential to their remarkable campaign.