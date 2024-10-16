Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the new England manager, with the German replacing Gareth Southgate as the permanent Three Lions boss.

The 51-year-old has managed in England before, winning the Champions League during his time with Chelsea, while he has also taken charge of the likes of European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the last 10 years.

Tuchel will officially take charge of England in 2025, and his first major tournament looks set to be the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. But who could really shine under Tuchel for England? We’ve taken a look at 10 players who could enjoy working under the German.

All stats correct as of 16th October 2024.

1 Harry Kane

England caps: 101

England’s captain and record goalscorer, Harry Kane already has previous experience of working under Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

The centre-forward has scored goals under 17 different managers during his career for club and country, though his best minute-to-goal ratio has come when playing for Tuchel.

In 45 games, Kane has scored an impressive 44 goals and registered 12 assists under Tuchel, so the striker will surely be delighted that he is the new Three Lions boss.

2 Jude Bellingham

England caps: 38

Jude Bellingham looks set to be an extremely important player for England over the next decade, and the Real Madrid star already has an admirer in Thomas Tuchel.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Tuchel hailed Bellingham, saying: "Jude has had an extraordinary development. He was fantastic here in the Bundesliga and how he progressed here shows the level of personality, this is only possible with a huge personality.‌

"Everyone who plays for Real Madrid also plays with the pressure of the shirt, plays with the pressure to play for this club with the demands and expectations. He handles it like he has never done anything else before.

"He is very dangerous, very physical in his game and is an absolute key player."

Should Tuchel apply his 3-4-2-1 system he used at Chelsea with the Three Lions, Bellingham could perhaps star as one of two in behind Kane.

3 Cole Palmer

England caps: 11

A Chelsea star who Tuchel didn’t work with at Stamford Bridge is Cole Palmer, who has arguably been one of the most in-form players in world football during 2024.

Palmer was reduced to a role from the bench at Euro 2024 under Southgate, though he scored in the final against Spain and registered an assist in the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Should his incredible form at club level continue, Tuchel may have no choice but to find a place for Palmer in the England XI, whether that be in a 3-4-2-1 system or a 4-2-3-1 formation, looking to supply Kane in attack.

4 Mason Mount

England caps: 36

Central midfielder Mason Mount starred under Tuchel during his time at Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2021. Talking after 12 months working under the German, Mount spoke about the attacking role he’d been given.

"This season over the last few I've probably played a little bit higher than I was used to - playing as a kind of forward 10, or sometimes a winger or a false 9. So I've had to adapt a bit, but that gives me more opportunity to get into the box and have the opportunities to score and create.

"So far this season that's been a big focus of mine, to improve that and to put pressure on myself to be someone who wants to go forward and step up and score goals and create assists. That's definitely something that's improved over the time he's been here."

Mount’s since had a frustrating spell with Manchester United, but if he can play regularly for the Red Devils, Tuchel may look at a reunion with the midfielder on the international stage.

5 Marcus Rashford

England caps: 60

One player who hasn’t been as prolific as Kane in front of goal during his career is Marcus Rashford, though the Manchester United winger is a player who Tuchel rates highly. Even though the two haven’t worked together during their careers, the German heaped praise on Rashford during his time at PSG.

He has struggled for consistency with the Red Devils, which resulted in failing to become a regular under Southgate, but he could be a player who Tuchel is relishing the chance to work with following his previous comments.

6 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

England caps: 10

Another former Chelsea player who may be in line to work with Tuchel is Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder’s last England appearance came way back in 2018 and has since featured under Tuchel for the Blues, with the German even comparing Loftus-Cheek to the iconic Michael Ballack.

"I was quite a fan of him when he was younger. He reminded me of Michael Ballack in his style of play, his movements. There were links with him moving to Germany. We are well aware of his talent."

Loftus-Cheek was sold to Milan in 2023 and has been a regular for the Serie A giants since then, so perhaps a call-up could be on the cards.

7 Conor Gallagher

England caps: 19

Continuing the trend of ex-Chelsea midfielders who could shine under Tuchel for England is Conor Gallagher, now at Atletico Madrid.

The new England boss once compared Gallagher to N’Golo Kante and even handed the former his full Blues debut after numerous loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

The pair’s time working together at Chelsea may have been short and sweet, but with Gallagher now an important member of Diego Simeone’s plans in Spain, perhaps an international role could be his in the near future.

8 Eric Dier

England caps: 49

Centre-back Eric Dier appeared to surprise Tuchel during his time at Bayern Munich, with the coach admitting the defender was an "excellent signing" from Tottenham Hotspur that "exceeded expectations" for the German giants.

Dier was once a regular member of Southgate’s England squads, and with Tuchel knowing all about the player and what he could bring to the squad, perhaps a first call-up since 2022 could be on the cards.

9 Ben Chilwell

England caps: 21

Left-back has been an unsettled area of the pitch for England in recent years, with first-choice Luke Shaw struggling with various injuries.

Right-back Kieran Trippier was used there often by Southgate, but Ben Chilwell could be the one to star for England under Tuchel. The pair know each other from Stamford Bridge where there were ups and downs, but at one point, Tuchel hailed Chilwell’s role as an attacking wing-back.

If he goes with a similar 3-4-2-1 system on the international stage, perhaps Chilwell could become a starter under Tuchel's plans.

10 Trent Alexander-Arnold

England caps: 33

If wing-backs are the way forward for Tuchel with England, that could suit Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struggled to star under Southgate in recent years.

A role in midfield was tried at Euro 2024, but Tuchel allowing Alexander-Arnold to shine as a wing-back could be the way forward for a player with exceptional ability on the ball.

Three covering centre-backs would allow Alexander-Arnold to focus on getting forward, and he could be preferred to Reece James, who has struggled with injuries in recent years.