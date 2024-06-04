England's preparations for Euro 2024 got off to a rather sluggish start at St James' Park but ultimately Gareth Southgate will be pleased with not just the result but the opportunity he got to witness some new stars on the international stage.

This was a patched-together Three Lions side missing some big faces. Jude Bellingham is still in Madrid celebrating his Champions League win while Bukayo Saka also missed out. There was no room yet for England's Manchester City crop either with Phil Foden not making the squad.

As a result, it saw the likes of Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze make their first starts for their country. The back four also consisted of Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier.

We did see some more familiar faces late in the 3-0 win over Bosnia, Harry Kane notably scoring at the end but these matches will be more about learning which of the newer players Southgate can trust.

Well, he certainly found a few new heads to rely on at St James' Park.

England's best players vs Bosnia

Cole Palmer opened the scoring from the penalty spot - his first international goal - before Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet with a sweet low volley in the latter stages of the game.

The Liverpool star hasn't always had it easy with his national side. England's depth at right-back has seen the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James preferred in recent years.

However, with James absent from the provisional Euros squad, this was a fine opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to prove himself.

He started the game in a midfield position, spraying some lovely passes around the park before finishing the game at right-back where he looked phenomenal, darting forward to prove a constant nuisance to the Bosnian defence.

It was high up on the right-hand side that Trent's goal came from, as he proved to the manager that he would be deserving of a starting berth in Germany.

Another to shine was Eze. The creative sensation was in fine form for Crystal Palace last season, scoring 11 goals and supplying six assists in all competitions. Thus, he was rightfully rewarded with a third England cap on Monday night.

Described as 'the standout player during his hour on the pitch' by GOAL's Richard Martin, it was an energetic showing that suggested he should certainly be on the plane.

He wasn't the only Palace star to do himself justice.

Adam Wharton's England debut in numbers

In January an unsuspecting Adam Wharton joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth £18m.

It was done with minimal fuss, with minimal hype. However, Wharton is now the subject of much discussion having impressed significantly under Oliver Glasner in the back half of the campaign.

Such form meant he was the 'surprise' pick in Southgate's provisional squad for the Euros. Alongside Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, they were only uncapped players, with both making their debuts from the bench against Bosnia. Wharton more than showed he deserves to be in the final Euros squad.

The midfielder didn't score but his performance was full of composure and confidence, notably completing 100% of his passes.

Brought on in the 62nd minute, the 20-year-old went on to amass 37 touches and supply two key passes. He didn't win a defensive duel but that didn't matter with England assured of victory.

Adam Wharton vs Bosnia Minutes played 28 Touches 37 Passes 36/36 Key passes 1 Crosses 1/1 Fouls 2 Stats via Sofascore.

Such a performance earned plenty of praise with former Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden hailing his "scary" talent, suggesting the youngster simply "has to be on the plane".

FIFA journalist James Pendleton, meanwhile, summarised Wharton's display with the following words. "His two-footedness and energy levels are such a breath of fresh air and so unique to this England squad."

So, how can you ignore him, Gareth? This was one of the finer England debuts we have witnessed in recent years. It'll be incredibly hard to leave him behind.