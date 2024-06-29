How does one set about explaining the languid displays of England's national football team in Germany this summer?

Well, you won't find us throwing out too many superlatives. Indeed, criticism has been rife from all quarters over the first fortnight on the competition, despite topping Group C and making it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Vitally, though, Gareth Southgate's men have found themselves on the right side of the draw, avoiding potentially tricky ties with Spain, Germany, France and Portugal until the final, if they even get there.

Speaking in the aftermath of that drab 0-0 draw with Slovenia, the England boss admitted that it was a strange environment. That's hardly a surprise. After all, while supporters have serenaded the former defender in recent tournaments, this time he was having beer cups thrown at him from the stands.

We don't condone that for one minute but it sums up the feeling around the country now.

Yes, there was a bit more purpose and a bit energy to their performance against Slovenia but come on, they should be beating these sides with ease. They've got Harry Kane, they've got Phil Foden and they've got Jude Bellingham. Sadly, that have combined for just two goals in total.

So, how can this be fixed? It's going to take a bit more than just a few personnel changes, surely? Nonetheless, let's take a look at the alterations the manager could make for the clash with Slovakia on Sunday afternoon.

1 Kobbie Mainoo

Declan Rice is set to be handed his third midfield partner in just four games this weekend. The experiment of Trent Alexander-Arnold in central areas lasted just a game and a half before Conor Gallagher was handed the spot.

Sadly for the Chelsea star, he was hauled off at half-time in the final group game, replaced by Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo. The teenager, who didn't make his Three Lions debut until a few months ago immediately looked at ease in the role.

He appeared higher up the pitch, was keen to create and gave his country a lot more energy. During his second half cameo, Mainoo completed 97% of his passes and won two of his five ground duels. Impressive work given the state of England's system and fluidity right now.

Gallagher vs Mainoo (England vs Slovenia) Stat Gallagher Mainoo Minutes played 45 45 Touches 24 41 Accurate passes 17/20 (85%) 33/34 (97%) Key passes 0 0 Crosses 0 1 Ground duels won 1/3 2/5 Tackles 0 1 Stats via Sofascore.

2 Cole Palmer

Cast your minds back to the summer of 2021 and there was a clamour when the going got tough for the effervescent Jack Grealish to come on and change the game. He wasn't a starter but had the power to influence things as a substitute. That's what feels like could happen with Cole Palmer in the back end of this tournament.

Remarkably, the Premier League's Young Player of the Season had to wait until the final quarter of the game last Tuesday for his first minutes but boy did he impress. In fact, he probably could and should have won the game for England, missing a one on one from inside the penalty area late in the game.

It was probably the best position any forward player had got into in the game but his cameo was more than just golden moment. He looked tricky and unpredictable on the right hand side, replacing Bukayo Saka, but whether he starts in that role on Sunday remains to be seen.

You could make a harsh case for taking Saka out of the team or you could play him on the left, with Palmer coming in on the right. Either way, the latter simply has to earn more minutes if Southgate wants his team to go far.

Saka vs Palmer (England vs Slovenia) Stat Saka Palmer Minutes played 71 19 Touches 43 22 Accurate passes 33/35 (94%) 12/12 (100%) Crosses 2 2 Duels won 2/5 1/5 Times fouled 2 1 Shots 0 1 Stats via Sofascore.

3 Anthony Gordon

It's safe to say that Anthony Gordon's pre-match preparations for this game have hardly been ideal. Attempting to film himself on a bike earlier in the week, the winger came head first over the bike and landed on his chin. Battered and bruised, the Newcastle star has laughed things off and should get more minutes now in Germany. He'll be hoping once he does that he can kick a ball better than he can ride.

It was totally baffling that he was only afforded the last few minutes in Cologne on Tuesday but he showed more energy and penetration in that fleeting cameo than most England players have in the whole competition.

His first action was to run the ball out of play but it was the explosive nature that he immediately looked to get at the full-back which got many in the crowd off their seat.

Gordon was then vital to that late chance Palmer had. Driving inside he played a lovely ball through the centre of the pitch, taking several Slovenian players out of the game.

It's easy to see why there is such an appeal for the Toon winger to start. Unlike Foden, he wants to stay out wide and get at his man. Vitally, he's also a runner, someone who will get in behind. Captain Kane would certainly benefit from that.

So, it's over to you Southgate. Make changes or England will continue to struggle.