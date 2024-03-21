England appear to be in a golden generation ahead of this summer's European Championship, reaching the final of the tournament last time out, with Harry Kane leading the Three Lions.

As has been well documented, the current star striker is now England's top scorer of all time, but who else is on the list? Football FanCast takes a look at the top Three Lions goalscorers, with a detailed look at the very best the nation has produced over the years…

All information correct as of 21st March 2024.

England men's top international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 Harry Kane 89 62 2 Wayne Rooney 120 53 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 106 49 4 Gary Lineker 80 48 =5 Vivian Woodward 32 44 =5 Jimmy Greaves 57 44 7 Michael Owen 89 40 =8 Nat Lofthouse 33 30 =8 Alan Shearer 63 30 =8 Sir Tom Finney 77 30 11 Frank Lampard 106 29 12 Steve Bloomer 23 28 13 David Platt 62 27 14 Bryan Robson 90 26 =15 Stan Mortensen 26 24 =15 Sir Geoff Hurst 49 24 =17 Tommy Lawton 23 22 =17 Peter Crouch 42 22 =19 Mick Channon 46 21 =19 Kevin Keegan 63 21 =19 Steven Gerrard 114 21

Here is a detailed look at England's top 10 goalscorers:

10 Sir Tom Finney

30 goals (77 caps)

Sir Tom Finney made his debut for the Three Lions just four weeks after his league debut for Preston North End back in 1946. He would go on to become a mainstay in the England and Preston sides, spending 20 years at Deepdale as well as 12 years in the international squad, and was described by some as the most complete British footballer of all time, despite failing to win a single major honour for either club or country.

During that time, Finney scored just under 200 goals at club level and netted 30 times in 77 games for England. He retired in 1960 and passed away at the age of 91 in 2014.

9 Alan Shearer

30 goals (63 caps)

Known by many as Newcastle's record scorer, Alan Shearer also enjoyed success on the international stage, representing the Three Lions at three major tournaments between 1992-2000, averaging a goal almost every other appearance.

The forward was seen by some as the ideal long-term replacement for Gary Lineker, however, he retired from international football at the age of 30 following Euro 2000, with his last goal coming in the 3-2 group stage defeat against Romania.

8 Nat Lofthouse

30 goals (33 caps)

The third and final player who has 30 goals for England is Nat Lofthouse, who managed the achievement in just 33 appearances.

A Bolton Wanderers legend who spent his entire playing career with his hometown club and even went on to manage The Trotters, Lofthouse made his England debut at the age of 25 in 1950, retiring eight years later. Lofthouse passed away at the age of 85 in 2011.

7 Michael Owen

40 goals (89 caps)

The last English player to win the Ballon d'Or, Michael Owen made his England debut aged just 18 and made an immediate impact at the 1998 World Cup with a memorable goal against Argentina.

Owen, who had numerous injury issues during his career, then featured in four more major tournaments for the Three Lions, even becoming the first player to score international goals at both the old and new Wembley Stadiums before hanging up his England boots in 2007.

6 Jimmy Greaves

44 goals (57 caps)

Next on the list is former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham striker Jimmy Greaves, who is best known for his time at Spurs. The striker enjoyed a club career that lasted more than 20 years and represented England for over eight years between 1959 and 1967.

Part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Greaves retired from Three Lions duty shortly after and famously sold his winners' medal for £44,000 in 2014. He is undoubtedly one of English football's greatest-ever goalscorers.

5 Vivian Woodward

44 goals (32 caps)

The oldest name on the list is Vivian Woodward, who made his England debut in 1903. A two-time Olympic gold medallist representing Great Britain in 1908 and 1912, Woodward turned out for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea during his club career.

With no World Cup or European Championship back then, Woodward and England only normally played around three times a season, resulting in him finishing his career with just 32 caps but still amassing an impressive 44 goals.

4 Gary Lineker

48 goals (80 caps)

Best known to the younger generation now as the host of Match of the Day, Gary Lineker plied his club trade in three different countries and was one of the best strikers in the world during the 1980s.

He was the first English player to win a Golden Boot at the World Cup in 1986 and even netted four times in two separate games during his Three Lions career, which helped take him to 48 goals in 80 appearances, agonisingly short of Sir Bobby Charlton's record.

3 Sir Bobby Charlton

49 goals (106 caps)

Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton was England's record scorer for 45 years and is one of a select group of players who have made more than 100 appearances for the Three Lions.

A World Cup winner in 1966, Charlton was one of the world's leading players during the 1960s and has been described as England's greatest-ever footballer.

2 Wayne Rooney

53 goals (120 caps)

The first man to overtake Charlton was another Red Devils legend - Wayne Rooney. One of the youngest players to make their debut at 17 years of age, Rooney burst onto the international scene, scoring his first England goal in 2003.

He'd go on to play in six major tournaments for his nation and score more than 50 goals. As well as being second on the scoring charts, Rooney is also England's second-highest appearance maker, five behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton with 120 caps.

1 Harry Kane

62 goals (89 caps)

Top of the charts and now well clear of Rooney, Harry Kane has been England's record scorer since March 2023 after netting a penalty against Italy. 21 of Kane's goals have come from the spot and he is now approaching 100 appearances for his country.

The Bayern Munich striker is preparing for his fifth major tournament with England this summer and will be hoping to extend his lead at the top even further before retiring.