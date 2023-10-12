It's the international break once again, and as club loyalties get put to one side for a week or so, England prepare for a friendly against one of their oldest sporting rivals, Australia.

Now, there might not be much in the way of a footballing rivalry between the two sides, but make no mistake, it's never just a friendly when the Aussies come to town.

What makes this game even more interesting is that the same fixture was played 20 years ago, and that game was the debut of one of England's greatest-ever players: Wayne Rooney.

Before the Manchester United legend swapped Merseyside for Old Trafford he was selected as part of Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for what was the first meeting between the two nations since 1991.

Unfortunately for the Swede - who fielded a different XI for each half in east London - the visitors picked up their only victory against Friday's hosts to date with a 3-1 success thanks to goals from Tony Popovic, Harry Kewell and Brett Emerton - all of whom were playing their football in England at the time.

The Three Lions have only faced Australia once in the years that followed, with Rooney amongst the scorers as Roy Hodgson's England won 2-1 in the build-up to Euro 2016 against a side managed by a certain Ange Postecoglou.

And so before the two teams line up on Friday night, Football FanCast has compiled a list of all 22 England players who participated in that game at West Ham United's Upton Park back in February 2003.

Goalkeeper - David James (West Ham United)

Starting between the sticks on Rooney's debut was none other than David James, although given that the Aussies put two past him before his half-time substitution, we don't think he'll have the fondest memories of this particular game.

At the time, he was plying his trade for West Ham United, but he would move to a pre-takeover Manchester City just a year later.

In all, James played for ten professional sides, ranging from Premier League teams to outfits in Iceland and India.

He would finish his career with 53 England caps - including three at the World Cup - and as the fifth-highest appearance-maker in Premier League history.

Goalkeeper - Paul Robinson (Leeds United)

The man who replaced James for the second half was then-Leeds United No 1, Paul Robinson.

Despite making several England squads in the previous years, Robinson had never played for the Three Lions, so his 45-minute stint against Australia was his national team debut.

He would win another 40 caps for England, representing the team in all five games they played at the 2006 World Cup. In fact, he was one of the country's best players at that tournament and kept a clean sheet in four out of the five games they played.

Defender - Gary Neville (Man Utd)

Gary Neville was the last of the starting defenders and, perhaps alongside Rio, remains the most publicly active.

Before becoming one of the country's most sought-after pundits, Gary was one of the country's best full-backs, reflected in the number of caps he earned throughout his career.

In all, the Man Utd legend won 85 caps for the Three Lions, including five at World Cups and 11 at the European Championship.

Defender - Sol Campbell (Arsenal)

Onto the first of the outfield players, and it's one of the most controversial men in north London - Sol Campbell.

Campbell was an unbelievably talented footballer and one of England's greatest-ever centre-backs, but he'll always be remembered for his infamous move from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal in the summer of 2001.

On the international scene, he won 73 caps for the Three Lions. He became the first player to represent England in six consecutive international tournaments at the 2006 World Cup after he came on as a substitute for the injured Rio Ferdinand against Sweden.

Defender - Rio Ferdinand (Man Utd)

Rio Ferdinand

The other starting centre-back in this game was Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

By this point, the Red Devils defender was firmly established as one of England's starting centre-backs after making his debut for the team six years prior in a friendly against Cameroon. By the time of his retirement, he had won 81 senior caps - including ten at World Cups - and scored three goals for the team.

Unfortunately, his performance against the Aussies was woeful, and he was directly responsible for their second goal as Harry Kewell easily outmuscled him to run through on goal and finish neatly into the far corner.

Defender - Ashley Cole (Arsenal)

Starting the game at left-back was the then-Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole.

The former Gunner was an instrumental part of the England setup for over a decade, from his debut in 2001 to his final game in 2014.

In all, he won 107 caps for the Three Lions and currently sits as the sixth most-capped Englishman of all time, just one behind fellow defender and World Cup winner Bobby Moore.

He is now working as the assistant manager for England's under-21 side.

Defender - Danny Mills (Leeds United)

Leeds United defender Danny Mills was the man to replace Gary Neville at half-time.

Mills earned his first cap for the team two years earlier in a friendly with Mexico, with the game against Australia being his 14th.

By his retirement, he had only made another five senior caps for England, but he did play in all five of the team's games at the 2002 World Cup.

Defender - Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur)

The man who replaced Campbell for the second half was Tottenham legend Ledley King.

The Spurs star had made just a single 45-minute appearance for England before this one - against Italy - and wouldn't play a full 90 minutes for the team until a year later in a friendly with Portugal.

King would win 21 caps for the Three Lions across his career, including one at the 2010 World Cup and two at Euro 2004.

Defender - Wes Brown (Man Utd)

Wes Brown was brought on at half-time to replace Rio, and considering the Aussies scored just the once in the second half, we'd have to say he had the better 45 of the two.

Brown earned his first cap for England in a 1999 draw against Hungary and would earn a further 20 caps across the rest of his career.

He never appeared at a major international tournament despite making it into the squad for the 2002 World Cup.

Defender - Paul Konchesky (Charlton Athletic)

Replacing Ashley Cole at half-time was Charlton Athletic defender Paul Konchesky.

Konchesky had a quiet half against Australia, which is understandable, as it was also his debut for the senior side.

He would make just one more appearance for the Three Lions nearly three years later, playing 45 minutes in the team's 3-2 win over Argentina.

Midfielder - David Beckham (Man Utd)

Onto the midfield now, and the first name on the teamsheet was none other than Golden Balls himself, David Beckham.

By this point, Becks was a fully-fledged England legend, and the ignominy around France '98 was well and truly in the past.

He may have been the captain, but much like the rest of the starting XI, he was fairly nonexistent for the 45 minutes he played.

By the time he had played his last England game in 2009, Becks had racked up a seriously impressive 115 caps, making him the third-highest appearance-maker in Three Lions history, behind only Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton.

Midfielder - Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Frank Lampard was put in next to Beckham for this one, and when it comes to modern England legends, there aren't many better than him.

He made his senior debut in a friendly against Belgium in 1999 and would earn a further 106 caps before finally hanging up his boots.

What's more impressive, though, is the fact that he scored 29 goals for England from a midfield position, making him the tenth-highest-scoring player in England's history.

Midfielder - Paul Scholes (Man Utd)

Another Man Utd legend made it into the starting XI for this game in Paul Scholes, and while he won it all with the Red Devils, he eventually called time on his England career earlier than many were expecting.

However, in the seven years from his debut to his swansong, the Ginger Ninja won 66 caps and scored 14 goals, taking part in two World Cups and two European Championships.

Midfielder - Kieron Dyer (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer was in the starting XI for this one, and despite starting on the left, he offered very little to no attacking threat during his underwhelming 45 minutes.

Often spending spells in and out of the English setup as a player, he ultimately earned 33 senior caps for the Three Lions, four of which came at major international tournaments.

Midfielder - Owen Hargreaves (Bayern Munich)

Born in Canada and plying his trade in Germany for Bayern Munich, Owen Hargreaves was a rare breed of England player, but he was undoubtedly one of the most underrated as well.

In all, he would win 42 caps for the Three Lions and star in two World Cups and one European Championship.

England's gain was Canada's loss on this one.

Midfielder - Danny Murphy (Liverpool)

Brought on to replace Scholes was former Liverpool, Spurs and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy.

Now a fixture of TV punditry on the BBC, the then-Reds player had already made six appearances for the team by this point, and despite enjoying a successful career in the Premier League, would only go on to make another three for England after this game.

Midfielder - Jermaine Jenas (Newcastle United)

He might be better known as the face of The One Show nowadays, but Jermaine Jenas was a tidy player in the 2000s, and he showed that in this game.

Despite the game being his first for the senior side, Jenas took control of things and pinged a glorious cross into the box for fellow debutant Francis Jeffers to get on the end of and pull one back for England.

Jenas would make another 20 appearances for the national side, but he would only provide one goal of his own.

Forward - James Beattie (Southampton)

Southampton forward James Beattie was the first of the two men that made up England's two-man strikeforce.

The game was actually the Saints striker's debut, and despite coming off the pitch without a goal, he would be given another four caps before England ultimately decided to move on from him.

Forward - Michael Owen (Liverpool)

The last of the starting XI, and undoubtedly one of England's most naturally gifted forwards, Michael Owen started up front alongside Beattie.

Already an England regular by this point and having won the Ballon d'Or just two years prior, it was no surprise to see him starting, but it was a surprise to see him finish without a goal against a team of Australia's calibre - they had only ever qualified for one World Cup at this point.

In his 89 England appearances, Owen found the back of the net a staggering 40 times. He finished his England career with 12 World Cup appearances and seven European Championship appearances, and perhaps rather frighteningly, could have achieved even more but for injury issues.

Forward - Darius Vassell (Aston Villa)

Clearly in search of more goals, Aston Villa forward Darius Vassell was one of three forwards to emerge from the bench in the second half.

His introduction didn't have the desired effect, though, as he didn't score nor assist in his 45-minute spell.

In all, he would earn 22 caps across his career - including three at World Cups and four at Euros - and score six goals.

Unfortunately, his defining moment on the international stage arguably came when missing the decisive penalty in the Euro 2004 quarter-final against Portugal.

Forward - Francis Jeffers (Arsenal)

The man to replace Beattie was yet another fellow debutant in the form of Francis Jeffers.

Jeffers was plying his trade for Arsenal in the Premier League, and while he looked frighteningly good based on this game alone, he was in the midst of his final full season at Highbury before returning to Everton on loan, two years after leaving Goodison Park.

Indeed, he scored England's only goal when he got on the end of Jenas' great cross in the 69th minute, but couldn't add any more.

Unfortunately for Jeffers, he never reached his potential, and his career fizzled out with just this one cap to his name.

Forward - Wayne Rooney (Everton)

Here we are then, the final name on the teamsheet: Wayne Rooney.

Wazza was brought on at half-time to replace Owen, and while the team still lost the game, he, along with Jeffers and Jenas, were the only bright spots in an otherwise abject performance.

The United legend would go on to make 120 appearances for the Three Lions and scored 53 goals, making him the second-highest appearance-maker and second-highest goalscorer in English history - though he did at least have the glory of being the record marksman until Harry Kane broke his eventual tally back in March.

He may have ended his international career empty-handed, but anyone who watched him knew that he was a genuinely world-class talent - and one that England were lucky to have.