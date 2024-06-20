Euro 2024 has been a fabulous tournament. We've seen long-range goals, we've seen late drama, we've seen scintillating attacking football from some of the continent's minnows. Then, there's England.

The Three Lions may have four points on the board but Gareth Southgate's men have looked passive, they lack urgency, they lack energy and they lack direction.

This is a side boasting Champions League winner Jude Bellingham, Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden, 44-goal Harry Kane and £105m Declan Rice.

Yet, as England picked up a point, drawing 1-1 with Denmark, it was a tired-looking display. Truth be told, they looked like one of the worst teams at the tournament.

There was a distinct lack of tactical cohesion, no pressing and minimal direction. It might seem like an overreaction but they are meant to be one of the favourites for the trophy, they should be doing better.

So, who was the worst of the lot and who actually stood out? Here are our player ratings.

GK - Jordan Pickford - 6

The Everton goalkeeper didn't have a whole heap of action to be involved in. Beaten by a brilliant strike from Morten Hjulmand for the equaliser.

RB - Kyle Walker - 7

One of a few players who can hold his head high after that performance. The Manchester City star played a key role in the goal, galloping forward to supply Kane's opener.

CB - John Stones - 6

There weren't very many notable moments good or bad from the Man City defender but he does have to improve with his distribution.

CB - Marc Guehi - 7

Caught in possession at one time but made a wonderful recovering tackle to rescue his team. He has been one of the best England players in Germany so far.

LB - Kieran Trippier - 6

Defended valiantly down the left-hand side but still looks awkward playing out of position. Didn't do enough to push the Three Lions forward in attack.

CM - Declan Rice - 5

He was magnificent for Arsenal last season but this was one of his worst performances in the last year or so. Struggled to get his passing game going which meant England could rarely get out of their own half.

CM - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4

We've seen enough, Southgate's midfield experiment with Trent now has to stop. Dragged off moments after the break having failed to offer much defensively or offensively.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 5

A really poor outing from the Madrid man. Looked brilliant against Serbia but failed, like many England players, to get a footing in the match.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6

Had his moments and was one of very few players in white to get in behind the Denmark defence. Ultimately failed to produce many moments though.

LW - Phil Foden - 5

Another of England's star players, he just simply doesn't look like the same player when playing for his country. Struck the post with a fizzing effort from outside of the box but that was about as good as it got.

ST - Harry Kane - 6

Better than Serbia but still lots of questions to be asked about his game. He scored the goal but was dropping way too deep. Only had one touch in the penalty area and was substituted for Ollie Watkins.

Substitutes:

Conor Gallagher - 5

Second game in a row replacing Alexander-Arnold. Got booked quickly and struggled to get to grips with the match.

Ollie Watkins - 7

A really positive cameo from the Aston Villa man. Incredibly willing to run in behind and gave the Danes something different to think about.

Eberechi Eze - 5

A good change from Southgate as the Crystal Palace star replaced Foden on the left but like Gallagher struggled to get on the ball and impact proceedings.

Jarrod Bowen - 5

Looked a bit brighter than Eze but again, like much of the attack, lacked space to carve out opportunities.