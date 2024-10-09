Arguably one of England's most famous draws came against Greece back in 2001, where a last-gasp David Beckham free-kick at Old Trafford booked the Three Lions’ spot in the 2002 World Cup.

England needed to match or better Germany's result in the final round of matches to qualify automatically. Things didn't go to plan when Angelos Charisteas - who would become Greece's Euro 2004 hero - put the visitors into a shock half-time lead.

Teddy Sheringham's equaliser gave England hope as Germany continued to be held by Finland, but Greece were back in front just minutes later through Demis Nikolaidis.

It looked as if England would need to go down the play-off route of qualifying after finding themselves trailing with seconds remaining before Beckham’s stunning long-range effort. The two sides haven't played a competitive game against each other since then, but will soon face off twice in the UEFA Nations League.

But can you remember the squad from that famous encounter in 2001? We’ve got you covered by listing all 14 players who featured that day.

1 Nigel Martyn

Goalkeeper, Leeds

In goal that day was Nigel Martyn, who was the first-choice ahead of Richard Wright and starring for a Leeds United side at the top of the Premier League at the time.

His Three Lions debut came back in 1992 and his final England appearance came in a World Cup warm-up clash against Cameroon that ended 2-2.

Nigel Martyn's England career Caps 23 Goals 0 First cap v CIS (D 2-2), April 1992 First goal n/a Last cap v Cameroon (D 2-2), May 2002 Last goal n/a

2 Gary Neville

Defender, Man Utd

Now known for his role as a pundit, Gary Neville was a regular at right-back for England in the early 2000s.

The Manchester United legend won 85 caps for his country and played the entirety of the qualifier on his home club ground.

Gary Neville's England career Caps 85 Goals 0 First cap v Japan (W 2-1), June 1995 First goal n/a Last cap v Spain (L 0-1), February 2007 Last goal n/a

3 Martin Keown

Defender, Arsenal

Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown was given the nod at the back in what were his twilight years as an international footballer. The draw against Greece was the defender's last competitive outing for his country, having retired from Three Lions duty after the 2002 World Cup.

Martin Keown's England career Caps 43 Goals 2 First cap v France (W 2-0), February 1992 First goal v Czechoslovakia (D 2-2), March 1992 Last cap v Cameroon (D 2-2), May 2002 Last goal v Malta (W 2-1), June 2000

4 Rio Ferdinand

Defender, Leeds

Partnering Keown was Rio Ferdinand, who at the time was still on the books at Leeds United.

As we know, Ferdinand would go on to play at Old Trafford for Manchester United on a regular basis, signing for the Red Devils a year later in 2002.

Rio Ferdinand's England career Caps 81 Goals 3 First cap v Cameroon (W 2-0), Nov 1997 First goal v Denmark (W 3-0), June 2002 Last cap v Switzerland (D 2-2), June 2011 Last goal v Kazakhstan (W 5-1), October 2008

5 Ashley Cole

Defender, Arsenal

Arguably England’s greatest left-back, Ashley Cole was an ever-present figure for the Three Lions for 13 years.

Interestingly, 2001 was actually Cole’s first year as an international footballer while he was playing for Arsenal.

Ashley Cole's England career Caps 107 Goals 0 First cap v Albania (W 3-1), March 2001 First goal n/a Last cap v Denmark (W 1-0), March 2014 Last goal n/a

6 David Beckham

Midfielder, Man Utd

David Beckham, the hero from that memorable day, started on the right-hand side of midfield and captained the side.

His curling free-kick was arguably his most important England goal and he was even voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2001.

David Beckham's England career Caps 115 Goals 17 First cap v Moldova (W 3-0), September 1996 First goal v Colombia (W 2-0), June 1998 Last cap v Belarus (W 3-0), October 2009 Last goal v Ecuador (W 1-0), June 2006

7 Paul Scholes

Midfielder, Man Utd

Paul Scholes was handed the number 8 shirt in central midfield, despite sometimes being used on the left for the Three Lions, and was the only home player booked on the day.

The Manchester United star was in the middle of his international career at the time, eventually retiring from England duty in 2004.

Paul Scholes' England career Caps 66 Goals 14 First cap v South Africa (W 2-1), May 1997 First goal v Italy (W 2-0), June 1997 Last cap v Portugal (D 2-2), June 2004 Last goal v Croatia (W 4-2), June 2004

8 Steven Gerrard

Midfielder, Liverpool

Alongside Scholes was Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was a regular for England between 2000 and 2014. He won 114 caps in total for his country but didn't play in the 2002 World Cup due to injury.

Steven Gerrard's England career Caps 114 Goals 21 First cap v Ukraine (W 2-0), May 2000 First goal v Germany (W 5-1), September 2001 Last cap v Costa Rica (D 0-0), June 2014 Last goal v Poland (W 2-0), October 2013

9 Nick Barmby

Midfielder, Liverpool

On the left-hand side of midfield was Nick Barmby, who had swapped Everton for Liverpool just a year earlier. The versatile midfielder was used centrally and out wide during his career but struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford that afternoon.

He was subbed off at half-time and this game would end up being his last in an England shirt.

Nick Barmby's England career Caps 23 Goals 4 First cap v Uruguay (D 0-0), March 1995 First goal v China (W 3-0), May 1996 Last cap v Greece (D 2-2), October 2001 Last goal v Spain (W 3-0), February 2001

10 Emile Heskey

Forward, Liverpool

One of two centre-forwards who started that day was Emile Heskey, who netted his most famous England goal in the 5-1 win against Germany earlier in the qualification campaign.

He didn't have much luck at Old Trafford though, failing to find the back of the net. He did bag at the World Cup in the Three Lions' last-16 win over Denmark.

Emile Heskey's England career Caps 62 Goals 7 First cap v Hungary (D 1-1), April 1999 First goal v Malta (W 2-1), June 2000 Last cap v Germany (L 1-4), June 2010 Last goal v Kazakhstan (W 4-0), June 2009

11 Robbie Fowler

Forward, Liverpool

Alongside Heskey was Robbie Fowler, with the pair teammates at Liverpool at the time. He was replaced by Teddy Sheringham midway through the second half as England desperately searched for an equaliser.

Fowler was struggling for game time at Anfield towards the end of 2001 and left for Leeds United.

Robbie Fowler's England career Caps 26 Goals 7 First cap v Bulgaria (W 1-0), March 1996 First goal v Mexico (W 2-0), March 1997 Last cap v Denmark (W 3-0), June 2002 Last goal v Cameroon (D 2-2), May 2002

12 Andrew Cole (sub)

Forward, Man Utd

The first substitute brought on was Andy Cole, who came on for Barmby at the interval with England trailing 1-0.

The striker struggled to star on the international stage, and 2001 was his final year as a Three Lions player, scoring just once in 15 games.

Andrew Cole's England career Caps 15 Goals 1 First cap v Uruguay (D 0-0), March 1995 First goal v Albania (W 3-1), March 2001 Last cap v Greece (D 2-2), October 2001 Last goal n/a

13 Teddy Sheringham (sub)

Forward, Tottenham

Teddy Sheringham had a huge impact after replacing Fowler in the 67th minute, scoring a header to make it 1-1 within a minute of coming on.

The forward was also the player fouled for the injury-time free kick that resulted in Beckham's equaliser.

Teddy Sheringham's England career Caps 51 Goals 11 First cap v Poland (D 1-1), May 1993 First goal v Sweden (D 3-3), June 1995 Last cap v Brazil (L 1-2), June 2002 Last goal v Greece (D 2-2), October 2001

14 Steve McManaman (sub)

Midfielder, Real Madrid

The third and final sub used was Steve McManaman who came on for Ashley Cole with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The winger was midway through his four-year stint at Real Madrid at the time, and would make his last appearance for the Three Lions in this match.

Steve McManaman's England career Caps 37 Goals 3 First cap v Nigeria (W 1-0), November 1994 First goal v Luxembourg (W 6-0), September 1999 Last cap v Greece (D 2-2), October 2001 Last goal v Portugal (L 2-3), June 2000

15 Sven-Goran Eriksson

Manager

Leading the team that day was Sven-Goran Eriksson, with the iconic Swedish manager taking over from Kevin Keegan in 2001.

The 2002 World Cup was Eriksson's first major tournament with the Three Lions, and he'd go on to lead England at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup - exiting at the quarter-final stage each time (on penalties in the latter two).