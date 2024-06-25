Well, it was better, but not by much. Five points was all it took for England to top group C at Euro 2024. Job done, right? Perhaps.

Gareth Southgate's men entered Germany as one of the favourites for the tournament but are so far failing to live up to their billing, having scored just twice in their three games this summer.

The performances have been laboured, lacking energy, lacking tactical nous and lacking intent.

This was a chance, after the huge waves of criticism following the Denmark game, for this crop of players to make a point, to silence the doubters. They did not do so, but it was marginally better in parts.

How Group C Finished Team Played W D L GD PTS 1. England (Q) 3 1 2 0 1 5 2. Denmark (Q) 3 0 3 0 0 3 3. Slovenia (Q) 3 0 3 0 0 3 4. Serbia 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Harry Kane looked more energetic in the first half, there was a bit more purpose to the attacking play, more chances were created. Yet, that golden touch in front of goal was missing again.

So, who starred and who needs to do better? Here are our player ratings...

GK - Jordan Pickford - 6

Barely had a thing to do. Slovenia were content to play out a draw knowing a point would secure their place in the last 16.

RB - Kyle Walker - 5

His worst game of the tournament so far. Lacking anything going forward and his passing was off, particularly in the first half.

CB - John Stones - 6

England didn’t have much to do defensively but a well-earned clean sheet for the Manchester City star.

CB - Marc Guehi - 6

Another very competent display from the Palace defender who has now made that left-sided centre back role his own in the absence of Harry Maguire.

LB - Kieran Trippier - 6

Okay defensively but again struggled to offer width and purpose in attack. England continue to be restricted without Luke Shaw.

CM - Conor Gallagher - 4

Hooked after 45 minutes in what was a telling substitution by the manager. Southgate saw him as the solution to their midfield struggles, dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold so the Chelsea star could start but he offered nothing positive.

CM - Declan Rice - 6

Better than the draw with Denmark. Had more purpose in the final third but is struggling in this system.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6

The Arsenal forward played with purpose and did have the ball in the back of the net only for the offside flag to be raised. One of England’s most threatening players but is being hampered, like many, by the system and cohesion.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 5

Really poor from a player who promised so much before the tournament began. Rarely got on the ball and failed to make many positive runs into the box like he’s been doing all season long for Madrid.

LW - Phil Foden - 7

England’s best performer on the night. Hugged the left-hand side more often in the first half and had a big influence from central areas in the pockets. Could have had an assist had he kept himself onside.

ST - Harry Kane - 5

Led the press more effectively in the opening exchanges of the game but ultimately his influence was very little again. Didn’t have any chances to score from and will need to improve in the knock-out stages.

Substitutes:

Kobbie Mainoo - 7

Very good when introduced at the break. Got around the pitch nicely and made England tick more. Has to start in the last 16.

Cole Palmer - 7

A really vibrant cameo. Unpredictable with his runs and could have scored at the end when presented with a chance on the edge of the area.

Trent Alexander Arnold - N/A

Didn't have much to do when he came on but his creativity from right-back was missed. You do wonder whether Southgate will be tempted to give him a go over Walker at any point.

Anthony Gordon - N/A

Introduced way too late into the game. Had two moments that provided hope for the future, threading the ball through the middle of the pitch for Palmer’s late chance. Three of England’s subs - Trent aside - should be getting more minutes now.