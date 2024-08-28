An English club have enquired about the loan availability of a Rangers player who can "unlock defences" with his quality, according to a new Ibrox exit claim.

Rangers could lose Leon King

The Gers only have a few days left to complete any important summer transfer business, whether that be players coming in or current heroes leaving Ibrox, both permanently or temporarily.

A key update has dropped regarding the future of youngster Leon King, with Salford City believed to be keen on signing him on loan this season and have made an enquiry. The 20-year-old is in need of more regular playing time and the League Two club could be able to afford him that. His potential is still great, with Jurgen Klopp even praising him after a Champions League meeting against Liverpool in the past.

Away from the King news, there have been reports linking Rangers with new signings before the month is up, with Fiorentina wide man Josip Brekalo still a rumoured target for the Scottish Premiership giants.

Philippe Clement could also feel that another attacker is needed, in order for the Gers to have enough firepower to go all the way in the title race this season, and reports surrounding a move for Norwich City forward Abu Kamara are still refusing to go away.

English club enquire about Rangers 21 y/o

According to a new update from Football Insider, League Two side Carlisle United have enquired about Rangers youngster Alex Lowry, who has been told he is free to leave and isn't part of Clement's plans.

They are "keen to take the 21-year-old south of the border" before the window slams shut later this week, seeing him as a good addition to their squad for the 2024/25 season.

As is the case with King, a loan move away for Lowry could be the best possible outcome this summer, allowing him to mature away from Ibrox, gaining some invaluable experience in a different league as he has not been a part of Clement's squad and has been playing with the B team.

Last season, the 21-year-old enjoyed a temporary spell at Hearts, making 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and starting 10 of those matches, with his performances leading to assistant manager Frankie McAvoy saying of him:

"He had a lot of options on the table and he chose to come here which is credit to him. He had the chance to go down south but he felt like we play in the right manner. He felt as though he could add something in terms of us playing. You could see that. We used him in a few positions. In the 10 position and in the pockets where he can bring that creativity to try and unlock defences."

Alex Lowry's career stats Appearances Goals Hearts 17 1 Rangers 14 2 Scotland Under-19s 5 4 Scotland Under-21s 2 1

With Clement unlikely to use Lowry this season, given his age and general lack of experience, it makes far more sense for him to continue his development away from Ibrox for another season, before returning next year and possibly looking to become more of a fixture in the setup.