There is a new tournament being introduced into the football world in 2025, but it is one that will already be familiar to some English fans.

Between June and July 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup will grace the world stage, as 32 of football's leading teams will go to the United States for the first edition of the revamped competition, which is surely going to excite football fans in the summer months.

This tournament will bring together the most successful clubs from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

Ahead of the tournament getting underway in 2025, we have taken a look at the Premier League teams that have previously participated in the competition, with Chelsea and Manchester City being the representatives in the upcoming edition.

Related FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Qualified teams, format, venues & how to watch The FIFA Club World Cup takes place next summer, with plenty of teams set to head to the United States in July 2025.

Previous Club World Cup winners 2000 Corinthians 2005 São Paulo 2006 Internacional 2007 AC Milan 2008 Manchester United 2009 Barcelona 2010 Inter 2011 Barcelona 2012 Corinthians 2013 Bayern Munich 2014 Real Madrid 2015 Barcelona 2016 Real Madrid 2017 Real Madrid 2018 Real Madrid 2019 Liverpool 2020 Bayern Munich 2021 Chelsea 2022 Real Madrid 2023 Manchester City

1 Man Utd (2000)

Treble winners take part in controversial new tournament

In the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup, Manchester United were unable to take another trophy back to Old Trafford, having secured a historic treble in the previous campaign.

While their Champions League triumph in 1999 saw them take home the Intercontinental Cup title a few months prior to the Club World Cup (pictured above), this new competition caused great controversy.

United's participation caused the Red Devils to forfeit their place in the 1999/00 FA Cup, leading to criticism back home.

At the tournament in Brazil, they failed to advance from their group, with their only victory in three coming against Australian side South Melbourne, leaving them in third place.

2 Liverpool (2005)

Reds lose Club World Cup final

Liverpool found themselves in the 2005 Club World Cup final, after winning the Champions League in the 2004/05 season.

The Reds defeated Milan 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 3-3 - a game in which the English side found themselves 3-0 down.

In the 2005 Club World Cup, Liverpool secured a 3-0 semi-final win over Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica. The Merseysiders then faced São Paulo in the final but were on the wrong end of the result, as the Brazilian side claimed the victory by winning 1-0 in a controversial affair that saw three disallowed Liverpool goals.

Related The best Champions League/European Cup finals – ranked Ahead of the Champions League final, here are the best showdowns of years gone by.

3 Man Utd (2008)

Red Devils claim second intercontinental title

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side secured their place in the Club World Cup in 2008 having beaten Chelsea in the Champions League final in Moscow on penalties.

It was Ferguson’s second Champions League win as United boss, meaning they had another chance of securing a Club World Cup title in Japan. Having won the Intercontinental Cup in 1999 (also in Japan), the Red Devils were looking to avenge their failure in 2000.

United won both games that they played, beating Gamba Osaka 5-3 in the semi-finals before beating Ecuadorian outfit LDU Quito 1-0 in the final.

4 Chelsea (2012)

Blues suffer final upset against Corinthians

Chelsea were European champions for the first time in 2012 after beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Munich looked on course to win the encounter, but a late Didier Drogba goal levelled things up for Chelsea and helped them eventually secure the trophy.

At the subsequent 2012 Club World Cup, Chelsea beat Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals but couldn’t come home with the silverware, as they were beaten 1-0 by Brazilian side Corinthians in the final.

5 Liverpool (2019)

All-conquering Reds win first Club World Cup title

This was Liverpool’s second appearance in the Club World Cup final, after losing the competition in 2005.

In 2019, Liverpool arrived with Jürgen Klopp at the helm, as they had just won the Champions League in the previous season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

They started the 2019/20 Premier League season in imperious form, winning 16 of their first 17 games. Klopp's side took that form to Qatar as they beat Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-finals before beating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Roberto Firmino.

6 Chelsea (2022)

Thomas Tuchel delivers glory for the Blues

Chelsea made another appearance in the Club World Cup, which was pushed back to February 2022 due to the pandemic.

The Blues were back in the competition after winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in the 2020/21 campaign. Chelsea beat Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal 1-0 in the semi-finals before beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the final. Romelu Lukaku and an extra-time penalty from Kai Havertz secured the victory for the Premier League side.

7 Man City (2023)

City secure Club World Cup after treble-winning season

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City secured their first-ever Club World Cup triumph in 2023 as they beat Fluminense 4-0 thanks to Julian Alvarez's double, Phil Foden and an own goal.

The success in the Club World Cup put an end to what was a memorable 2023 for City and their supporters, as they secured the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

8 Chelsea & Man City (2025)

Premier League duo to play in 2025 Club World Cup

Chelsea and Man City were awarded 2 of the 12 spots to be claimed by UEFA teams, with each of the last four Champions League winners getting a ticket to the new 32-team quadrennial tournament.

The group stage draw sees City face Juventus in Group G, alongside Moroccan side Wydad and Abu-Dhabi-based outfit Al Ain - the latter both recent Champions League winners on their respective continents.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Brazilian giants Flamengo, as well as ES Tunis and Mexico's Club Leon in Group D. The top two in each group advance to the knockout stages, with the final being held in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 13th July 2025.