Crystal Palace are yet to make a senior addition to their first-team squad but they could be in for a busy end to the January transfer window this week.

Latest Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles are reportedly closing in on a move to sign a right-back to compete with Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne before the deadline passes on Thursday. It was recently reported by The Daily Mail that the club are pushing to finalise an £8.5m deal for Genk right-back Daniel Munoz, who arrived to complete a medical last Friday.

The same outlet also claimed last week that Palace are weighing up a second offer to sign Adam Wharton from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, having already seen their £18.5m bid turned down by the Lancashire outfit. He is not the only second division midfielder on the club's radar ahead of the window slamming shut later this week, though, as Birmingham City's Jordan James is also a player of interest.

According to The Daily Mail, the Eagles have made an enquiry about a possible deal to sign the central midfielder from Tony Mowbray's side. The report claims that Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers have also made contact with Birmingham as they question the young gem's availability ahead of the deadline.

It states that the Championship team are looking for a fee of around £10m to part ways with the 19-year-old dynamo, who has caught the eye with his performances this season. Serie A side Atalanta had an offer of £3m rejected earlier this month as the Italian outfit failed to produce even half of what Birmingham are looking for.

However, it now remains to be seen whether or not Palace or Wolves are prepared to pay the £10m asking price for the teenage whiz to bolster their respective midfield options ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

If Steve Parish can strike a deal to sign the midfielder, who shares an agency - Unique Sports Group - with current Eagles star Marc Guehi, then Roy Hodgson could land a much-needed goal threat in the middle of the park. The Wales international has found the back of the net six times in 26 Championship appearances so far this season, despite only being named as a starter in 13 of those matches.

Jordan James vs Championship midfielders this season (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.42) Top 2% Non-penalty xG (0.19) Top 16% Shots (1.60) Top 29% Touches in attacking penalty area (1.26) Top 43%

He has only racked up 2.72 Expected Goals and, evidently, does not need many high-quality opportunities in front of goal to get his name on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, no Palace player has managed more than six Premier League goals this season and no defensive or central midfielder has produced more than one strike.

Last term, Jeffrey Schlupp (three) was the club's top-scoring central midfielder as Will Hughes scored one and Cheick Doucoure failed to find the back of the net.

These statistics show that Hodgson does not have a reliable attacking threat from a number six or eight position, and James, who was described as "impressive" by journalist Josh Bunting, could provide that. The 19-year-old, who has plenty of time to grow and develop, has showcased his potential as a scorer from midfield this term and could, therefore, be a much-needed signing for Palace.