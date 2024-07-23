There might be some discontent concerning Liverpool's business this summer - or, more precisely, lack thereof - but surely the contractual situations of several star members press greater concern on FSG.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and prized forward Mohamed Salah are all stepping into the final years of their contracts, and the fact that it has reached this point is understandably alarming.

Van Dijk, 33, is expected to stay on another year (at least), but Real Madrid are interested in Anfield's cityborn superstar. Salah, 32, is also expected to perform under Arne Slot this season, but Liverpool are lacking in options on the right flank and would be wise to bolster their fold.

While a breakthrough in negotiations with such players would be music to the fanbase's ears, let's also hope there's something in rumours that FSG are finally going to kick Liverpool's transfer window into gear.

Liverpool looking at LaLiga sensation

According to Japanese publication Sponichi, Liverpool are honing in on the signing of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who has been touted at £55m by the La Liga outfit.

It's reported that negotiations are already in the final stages with both the transfer fee and annual salary expected to be the 'biggest contracts in Japanese history'.

Kubo's agents have allegedly already arrived in England and an 'agreement may be reached soon'.

The Japan international, 23, has enjoyed a terrific season in Spain and could be the missing ingredient on the right flank, and while he's not the free-scoring winger that Salah is, his skillset could add an invaluable dimension to Slot's attack.

What Takefusa Kubo would bring to Liverpool

Pace, and lots of it. As per FBref, Kubo ranked among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers in La Liga last season for progressive carries, the top 20% for successful take-ons and the top 16% for shot-creating actions per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He might not be the most clinical winger on the block but Kubo boasts the complete skillset, with immense playmaking skills and unceasing wheels that allow him to drive into dangerous positions and contribute defensively - moreover, he drifts back, chips in with the defensive efforts.

The table below shows how he compared (in La Liga) last season to the performances of Salah (in the Premier League) - but let's drift away from the Egyptian kind and look at how Kubo, in this way, could be the perfect partner for Alexander-Arnold.

2023/24: Takefusa Kubo vs Mohamed Salah Statistics Kubo (La Liga) Salah (Premier League) Matches played 30 32 Matches started 24 28 Goals 7 18 Assists 4 10 Pass completion 81% 76% Big chances missed 4 17 Big chances created 10 22 Shots per game 1.5 3.6 Key passes per game 2.0 2.1 Ball recoveries per game 3.3 2.6 Tackles per game 0.9 0.5 Dribbles per game 1.8 (56%) 0.8 (36%) Duels won per game 4.8 (55%) 2.4 (34%) Stats via Sofascore

Liverpool's homegrown sensation has been one of the linchpins of Jurgen Klopp's success over the past nineish years, with his vast repertoire of ball-playing options placing him among the finest technicians in the game - pundit Jamie Carragher even said that "it's like having Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back".

Birthed under Klopp's wing, the 25-year-old won the gamut of silverware at Liverpool and fans will now await his starring role in a new era with bated breath. He is irreplaceable.

Last season, in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold only completed 25 starts due to injuries, but he was utterly mesmerising when performing, ranking among the top 11% of positional peers in the division for goals, the top 20% for assists, the top 1% for passes attempted and shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

The bond that could be forged with Kubo is right there in the metrics: Alexander-Arnold's skillset is replete with creative quality, and there is little question that a fleet-footed player such as Kubo would not thrive with such support behind him.

Moreover, the Sociedad star is - as mentioned - a committed and multi-thinking player, eager to contribute during defensive phases. His 2023/24 La Liga heatmap highlights his vast ground-covering movements on the field, drifting deep to help his full-back.

Claims that Alexander-Arnold is a 'bad' defender might be unjust but he's definitely not a naturally sound defensive player, not lacking in pace and mobility per se but simply not adept as such an operative in the same way that he excels in attacking sequences.

Indeed, in the Premier League last season, the Liverpool linchpin won 44% of his contested ground duels at a rate of 2.7 per game - flick your gaze back to the Kubo and Salah comparison table and you will see that the Egyptian, for all his quality, isn't the best winger in the world to aid in that regard, certainly not like Kubo.

Slot will be working tooth and nail toward successfully crafting Liverpool 2.0 as a unit that can win trophies with constancy, and Kubo - dubbed a "special talent" by journalist John Bunting - would be a brilliant addition to strengthen the Dutchman's accord.

It's important to note that Liverpool are not expecting to make any significant progress in the transfer market over the next fortnight, as Slot's pre-season tour begins in earnest over the pond. This, while somewhat disappointing, is pragmatic and understandable.

With a host of first-team mainstays absent following international commitments, Slot and Co simply want to work with their existing options - many peripheral and of a younger ilk - before FSG grant a major outlay on a new signing.

Perhaps then, such revelations fly in the face of Kubo-centred transfer rumours, but that is not really the case. Liverpool, if reports are to be believed, do have an interest in the player.

Give it some time. When August comes around, Liverpool will seek to accelerate some of their interest. Kubo could be the one to wind up on Merseyside, serving as Salah's foil on the right flank and forming a deadly and dynamic partnership with Alexander-Arnold.