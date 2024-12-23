Tottenham are now making a move to sign a new defender in January as they look to find fresh cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the winter window.

Makeshift Tottenham face serious problems

Injuries to both of their first choice centre-backs has left Ange Postecoglou with massive problems to solve, added to by the absences of Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie.

The result, somewhat inevitably, is chaos. The Spurs boss has named teenage midfielder Archie Gray at the heart of a defence that also contained rarely seen Djed Spence at left-back and veteran Fraser Forster in goal in recent weeks, with predictable results.

Tottenham in 24/25 with Romero and Van de Ven vs Without With Romero and Van de Ven playing 15+ minutes Without Romero and Van de Ven Games 8 9 Wins 3 3 Losses 4 5 Clean sheets 2 2 Goals conceded per game 0.88 1.78

The Lilywhites shipped six goals against Liverpool in their most recent Premier League outing, and in truth it could have been more. It follows recent games that have seen them concede three in midweek and four two weeks prior against Chelsea. Currently 11th in the Premier League, Spurs have kept just four clean sheets this season, but Postecoglou will not be changing his tactics despite the injuries.

"If people want me to change my approach, it is not going to change", he emphasised again after the loss to Liverpool. "We are doing it for a reason. We are doing it because we think it will help us to be successful."

To reach that goal, they will have to be active in the winter window though, with the club only having three recognised centre-backs on their books as things stand. Now, they are seemingly doing just that with their latest enquiry.

Tottenham chasing new defender

That comes as Football Insider report that Spurs have lodged an enquiry to sign former Everton defender Ben Godfrey in January. The defender only joined the Bergamo side over the summer, but has seen his game time limited for the Serie A leaders, making just a single substitute appearance in the top flight so far.

Though he still has nearly five years left to run on his £73k a week deal with La Dea, it has been reported that the club are already open to his departure in the January window, with a loan move being the most likely solution.

Godfrey can play across the backline, and certainly possesses the speed to work out in Postecoglou's high defensive line, something Spurs have been missing since Van de Ven's injury. Dubbed "really fast" by Carlo Ancelotti during his time on Merseyside, Godfrey clocked up a speed of 35.45 kmph in the 2020-21 campaign, the fastest in the Everton squad.

If indeed available on loan, Godfrey could be a low-cost solution to Postecoglou's problems should other targets not be available in January, though there will be plenty suggesting that it is once again a financially-motivated decision in north London rather than a purely footballing one.

Nonetheless, it is clear that Spurs need help, and Godfrey could be a ready made fit with plenty of Premier League experience already under his belt.