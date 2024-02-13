Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time thanks to a stunner from Jefferson Lerma, a brilliant second-half performance from Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side secured a 13th consecutive Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The victory, which was the Blues' first in the league since the 1-0 win against Fulham on January 13th, lifts them back into the top half, just a couple of points adrift of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in 7th.

After such a drought without claiming all three points, the Selhurst Park win will boost Pochettino's side - a much-needed one ahead of a huge clash with title contenders Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Two players, in particular, will be full of confidence ahead of the trip to the Etihad, with Conor Gallagher netting twice against his former club and £107m man Enzo Fernández completing the comeback with a brilliant late finish.

Conor Gallagher's game vs Palace in numbers

Since operating further forward in a number 10-like role, Gallagher has been instrumental for Chelsea - with last night another example of the quality the 24-year-old possesses.

In the victory at Selhurst Park last night, the former Palace loanee scored with his only attempts on target with his two goals proving to be the difference in a game that lacked quality for long spells.

With Gallagher playing slightly more advanced, it allowed him to be more forward-thinking, playing three key passes whilst also attempting three dribbles into forward areas.

Despite his slightly more advanced role, the Cobham Academy graduate impressed out of possession - winning four ground duels and two interceptions as he helped see out a hard-fought victory for the Blues.

However, despite his match-winning double, Gallagher couldn't quite reach the levels of his teammate Fernández, who impressed once again under the guidance of Pochettino.

Enzo Fernández's game vs Palace in numbers

With a price tag of £107m forever over Enzo's head, he must demonstrate his quality on the pitch to avoid being labelled as a "flop" by the British media.

Last night's performance against Roy Hodgson's side was one of his best in recent weeks, with the Argentinian having 144 touches during the encounter - double that of teammate Gallagher who only managed 72.

The duo of Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are very talented on the ball, with the former completing a whopping 110 passes out of the 130 he attempted - the most of anyone in the match and at a completion rate of 85%.

Compare that to double-scoring Gallagher, who only managed 38 passes with Fernandez completing nearly three times as many passes as the Englishman during the game.

His brilliant display wasn't just in possession, but also without, as the former Benfica midfielder won seven duels - a tally only bettered by defender Malo Gusto. The box-to-box midfielder also won three tackles as he played a pivotal role in transitional play for Pochettino's side.

His goal in stoppage time at the end of the second half topped off what was a classy display from the youngster, with the World Cup-winning Argentine starting to demonstrate his quality in the Premier League on a regular basis.