Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has given his green-light for the club to make a late move to sign one high-earning player, with deadline day looming tomorrow.

Chelsea looking to sign forward after £271 million spending spree

Despite spending around £271 million on the signings of Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman and Pedro Neto already (including Estevao for £51m), it is believed Todd Boehly and BlueCo could still add multiple new forwards to Maresca's ranks.

Indeed, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Man United outcast Jadon Sancho is still on their radar, as the possibility of a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling emerges in this last week of the window.

Chelsea opened talks to sign Sancho with Sterling going the other way earlier this week, and that is apparently still possible, despite the presence of Serie A giants Juventus, who are also eyeing a late move for the £250,000-per-week winger.

Meanwhile, co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who are leading the club's recruitment drive, are very much in pursuit of a talismanic new striker who can lead Maresca's forward line.

A Chelsea inquiry was made over Brentford striker Ivan Toney earlier this week, despite the Englishman also being chased by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The 28-year-old, who scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2022/2023 season, could be a much cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen considering his contract expires next year.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

That isn't to say the Blues have given up on a move for Osimhen, though, as it is believed Chelsea remain in talks with Napoli over a late deal for the Nigerian.

"Napoli under the impression a permanent bid from Chelsea will arrive for Victor Osimhen following fresh meetings," said journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"Italian club believe their drop in asking price has persuaded Chelsea to pursue a non-temporary formula. Chelsea are currently in active talks having discussed a loan earlier in the month."

Maresca wants Osimhen at Chelsea as he green-lights late bid

As per TEAMtalk, it is believed Maresca has personally approved a late swoop for Osimhen as well, with the striker's asking price dropping to around £60 million.

The £179,000-per-week star, who looks set to be on the move this summer, has been one of Serie A's most prolific scorers since he joined from Lille in 2020. There are other reports that Osimhen has generally agreed on terms with Chelsea, but just like with Toney, they face competition from Al-Ahli - who are willing to pay the 25-year-old a staggering £400,000-per-week to join them.

"He’s a very complete player," said Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola to Sky Sports (via The Metro).

"He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."