New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has personally requested that the club make a key signing in one area, with Stamford Bridge chiefs casting their eye on a £34 million player for him.

Chelsea's busy summer transfer window with nearly £120m spent

Chelsea are set to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors with everything in place over their £17 million deal, and he'll be joined by Caleb Wiley, who is also set to make the move to west London in an £8.5 million deal from MLS outfit Atlanta United (The Athletic).

The £25.5 million spent on both Americans takes Chelsea's total expenditure for the window to nearly £120 million, following on from the £93 million invested in deals for defender Tosin Adarabioyo (free), striker Marc Guiu, homegrown starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Portuguese ace Renato Veiga.

There could still be more signings to come through the door, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley reportedly set their sights on a star winger. Indeed, Chelsea are targeting a star wide forward for Maresca, and one who can compete with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 via Transfermarkt

This has lead to the likes of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams being linked in the past fortnight, alongside others, with Federico Chiesa's representatives also reaching out to Chelsea.

However, they could also shore up their defensive department as well, with Chelsea reportedly contacting Nottingham Forest over a deal for Murillo. The Brazilian's arrival would do wonders to fill the void left by Thiago Silva's departure, coming after the veteran centre-back re-joined boyhood club Fluminense on a free.

Meanwhile, there have been sporadic murmurs that a new goalkeeper could come through the door as well. Maresca is said to be a big fan of Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez and has plans for him next season.

Maresca asks Chelsea to sign new goalkeeper with Mamardashvili targeted

However, that hasn't stopped Chelsea's boss from making a personal transfer demand behind the scenes.

According to Football Transfers, Maresca has personally asked Chelsea to sign a new goalkeeper after a week assessing his current squad in training. It is unclear what this means for Sanchez, but in terms of the players who have admirers at the club, one of them is Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old Georgian, who helped his country to the last 16 of Euro 2024, is in the final year of his contract and could be available for a cut-price £34 million - a huge drop down from his £84 million release clause.