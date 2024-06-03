Following on from their success with Cole Palmer, Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up the signing of another Manchester City player this summer.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last month after he oversaw the Blues finishing 6th in the Premier League and ending 2023/24 with no trophy despite making it to the League Cup final against a weak Liverpool team. Following Pochettino's dismissal, the west Londoners have wasted no time in getting a new manager through the door. Sky Sports News report that Leicester City's Enzo Maresca has agreed terms on a five-year deal with Chelsea to become their new head coach.

Work behind the scenes has already seemingly begun, especially on the transfer front. Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of a potential move this summer.

Elsewhere, the Blues have reportedly held talks over signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, while they are also hoping to secure a swift deal for Stade Brest defender Bradley Locko, and reports in Spain have suggested that Chelsea have identified Barcelona's Ronald Araujo as an ideal replacement for the departed Thiago Silva.

Enzo Maresca wants to sign £20m player who is "like Odegaard"

Now, according to The Sun on Sunday [via TBR], incoming Chelsea boss Maresca is keen to sign Manchester City's James McAtee.

Maresca has worked with McAtee previously at the Etihad and tried to sign him at Leicester last summer before he rejoined Sheffield United on loan. The report adds that the Italian was looking to make a £20m bid to bring him to Leicester this summer, but could now make him his first signing at Stamford Bridge. That figure would seemingly have been enough to land McAtee, as Give Me Sport recently reported that Man City are open to offloading the player if an offer reaches the £20m mark in the coming weeks.

As mentioned above, McAtee spent 2023/24 on loan with Sheffield United, during which time he scored five goals, provided four assists and earned a comparison to a major Premier League name. Former Blades striker Carl Asaba was full of praise for McAtee earlier this season and even compared him to Arsenal star, Martin Odegaard.

“He’s a bonus player in that he plays midfield and you have an extra number in there but then he can just attack. He’s like Odegaard, you play him in midfield so he’s defending for you, he’s another body for them to try and navigate away from but he likes the ball 30 yards out cos he can go past you like you’re not there,” Asaba said.

“The manager loves attacking, let’s not forget. But McAtee is showing you don’t need two up top. Because I can attack either side from the number ten position and we need to be solid, so when we’ve not got the ball I’m willing to put a shift in. McAtee offers you this solidity. He’s shown this season what we saw him do in the Championship, he’s going to go past whatever calibre of player because he is that good.”