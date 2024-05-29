After winning their last five Premier League matches, there was optimism within the Chelsea fanbase that they'd progress to bigger heights next season under Mauricio Pochettino.

But after the Argentine parted ways with the club, the Blues faithful now must get behind their new boss, who is all but confirmed to be Enzo Maresca, with it being reported that he's set to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be in for an extreme version of Pochettino's approach under the Italian, who won the Championship title with his possession-based philosophy that saw his team average 62% of the ball throughout the season.

It's expected that the 44-year-old's tactics will remain exactly the same, which means that Chelsea will line up in a 4-3-3 system, but it doesn't exactly play out like that when in possession.

So, just what could Maresca's ideal Chelsea starting lineup look like for the 2024/25 campaign? We've had a go at predicting it with Todd Boehly potentially set to spend a huge £226m

1 GK - Robert Sanchez

Djordje Petrovic has been the number one for the majority of this season due to injuries to Robert Sanchez, but the Spaniard is set to return under the Italian.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion player is slightly better on the ball than the Serbian, boasting an 80% pass accuracy compared to Petrovic's 76%, which is why he should get the nod given that Maresca demands that his keeper plays a huge role in buildup.

2 RB - Reece James

Chelsea's Reece James won't be available for matchday one of next season due to his recent red card, but there's no doubt that he'd thrive under the Italian.

The right back in Maresca's 4-3-3 inverts to play a midfield role in order to provide a numerical advantage during the buildup phase, which enhances the team's control.

Given that James is an extremely technical player, as shown by his 1.3 key passes per game and seven big chances last season, he'd be perfect for the role.

3 CB - Ronald Araujo

The first potential new signing in the lineup is Ronald Araujo, who's been linked with a move to Chelsea, with the club making an offer of around £85m.

The Barcelona defender is an extremely athletic ace who can operate at both right-back and centre-half, which makes him the ideal profile for the 44-year-old's system.

The Uruguayan is also comfortable on the ball, taking 73.8 touches and having a 90% pass accuracy per game in La Liga this season, hence why he's become a target.

4 CB - Benoit Badiahshile

Chelsea's French defender Benoit Badiashile would act as the middle centre half in the back three when in possession.

Just like Araujo, the left-footed ace is incredible on the ball, boasting 74.4 touches and a 91% pass accuracy per game.

5 LB - Levi Colwill

Despite being a centre-back by trade, Colwill could get the nod over Marc Cucurella to start at left-back.

The England defender has suffered injuries this season, but he has been deployed in this role throughout the campaign.

His role will mirror what Callum Doyle played for the Foxes under Maresca, tucking inside to form a back three.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Regardless of what manager came in this summer, Moises Caicedo was guaranteed to make it into the starting lineup.

The 22-year-old has the perfect balance of defensive security and technical class that'd see him thrive, making 2.6 tackles and 54.4 accurate passes per game in the league last season.

7 RCM - Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher will feature in the midfield of Maresca's side, performing in a role that demands intensity both on and off the ball.

This suits the Chelsea captain's profile down to a tee, with his 12 goal contributions, 70.4 touches, and 2.3 tackles per game this season an impressive feat.

8 LCM - Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez must be relishing the opportunity of playing under Maresca, given the influence he could have in the final third next season.

The left-sided midfielder has the freedom to progress up the field in order to support the left-winger, as the left-back rarely overlaps.

This will be perfect for Fernandez due to his 1.1 key passes, 1.7 shots per game, and 6.18 xG, which proves he's a threat going forward.

9 RW - Cole Palmer

In truth, not much needs to be said regarding Cole Palmer, with his output of 22 goals and 11 assists speaking for itself.

The number 20 will without a doubt become the most important player in the side and the first name that the new boss will look to build around.

10 ST - Victor Osimhen

If you are in the shoes of Nicolas Jackson, you would feel rather disappointed that Chelsea are looking for a new striker given that he netted 14 Premier League goals in his first campaign.

However, with the Blues linked with a move for the £111m Victor Osimhen, it would be impossible to keep his place given the quality of the Nigerian.

Last season, the Napoli star scored 15 Serie A goals in just 22 starts, and in truth, he'd walk into Maresca's dream starting lineup.

11 LW - Crysencio Summerville

If there was a player that's tailor-made for a Maresca system, then it'd be Crysencio Summerville.

Therefore, it's no surprise to see that Chelsea are linked with a £30m move for the winger this summer.

The Dutch forward is a deadly attacker who scored 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season, and he can simply win a game on his own, something the clip above perfectly illustrates.

Maresca's dream starting lineup in full: Sanchez; James, Araujo, Badiashile, Colwill; Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Osimhen, Summerville.