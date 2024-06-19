Chelsea's dealings in the transfer market in recent seasons have been questionable, to say the least, splashing over £1bn on new players with the majority failing to make an impact.

The club have spent upwards of £120m on Roméo Lavia and Wesley Fofana alone, with the two players only making a combined 21 appearances since their respective moves to Stamford Bridge.

The two aforementioned names are just two examples of the poor business conducted by owner Todd Boehly since his big-money takeover of the Blues back in 2022.

However, the club also splashed a hefty fee on one other talent who had previously excelled in the Premier League but had failed to replicate his form since his move to Stamford Bridge.

His extortionate transfer fee coupled with his ludicrous weekly wages is another reason for the club to part ways with him during the off-season, with Enzo Maresca’s side able to invest any money generated in a new talent.

Raheem Sterling’s stats at Chelsea in 2023/24

During his near two-year stint at Stamford Bridge, 29-year-old Raheem Sterling has made 81 appearances for the club, scoring on 19 occasions - a substandard return given his experience in England's top flight.

The 82-cap international, who cost Chelsea £50m back in 2022, made 31 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring eight times - a tally that is the third highest within the Chelsea squad throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

He contributed with some key goals throughout the season, helping the Blues secure a place in the Europa League next campaign, but it may not be enough for him to secure a first-team place under Maresca.

Football Insider recently reported that the club are willing to accept offers for the player during the off-season, with the Italian looking to make his own mark on his new squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It’s hardly a surprise that Sterling could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, especially considering the 29-year-old’s hefty weekly earnings with the Blues.

How much Raheem Sterling earns at Chelsea

According to Capology, the former Manchester City forward earns £325k-per-week - with the winger the highest-paid player in the Chelsea squad, with his wages contributing to a whopping 11% of the club's total wage bill.

The figure of £325k means Sterling is taking home £16.9m in wages every season, with the former City man on course to earn another £68m should he stay for the remaining four years on his contract.

Chelsea's highest earners in 2023/24 Player Weekly wage % of wage bill #1 Raheem Sterling £325k 11% #2 Reece James £250k 8.5% #3 Wesley Fofana £200k 6.8% #4 Ben Chilwell £200k 6.8% #5 Christopher Nkunku £195k 6.6% #6 Enzo Fernandez £180k 6.1% Data via Capology.

His bonkers weekly salary sees him earn more than star players Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer combined, with the duo earning £150k-per-week and £75k-per-week respectively.

That's quite incredible, notably in Palmer's case given his extraordinary debut campaign at the Bridge where he scored 25 times and supplied 15 assists.

With Sterling's deal set to expire in four years, the package as a whole could amount to £130m - an obscene amount of money given his lack of impact at Chelsea up to now.

Although he joined the club with real promise, the winger unfortunately hasn't hit the levels expected, with the club set to lose a lot of money on the 29-year-old this summer.

With Maresca looking to implement a new system upon his arrival in London, the club could do with selling Sterling and investing any funds in the likes of Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville, with the duo both linked with moves to the club this summer.