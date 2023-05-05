Tottenham Hotspur have slowly cultivated an unwanted toxic atmosphere within the club, which more recently has spilled over onto the pitch.

The players have been struggling for some time now, resulting in their abhorrent form which has brought just one win since early March.

With European football seriously in jeopardy and Ryan Mason the man expected to steady the ship, their need for a new permanent manager to enter the dugout has never felt greater. Daniel Levy is clearly aware of this, hence the ever-changing nature of the favourite, amongst the various candidates.

One such name which refuses to lose traction is that of Luis Enrique, who reportedly came in for talks earlier this week alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

The Spaniard boasts a huge pedigree and has overseen some of the world's top talents during his impressive career in management. However, he will have never experienced a dressing room like this.

It will take some serious upheaval to transform the failing Lilywhites culture, gutting the majority of the playing staff of the losers that have come before.

Whilst many would push Eric Dier to the front of that list, Enrique's work with Sergio Busquets could pose an interesting thought experiment with regard to the future of the 29-year-old.

Having featured in defensive midfield before, but predominantly as a centre-back of late, the inconsistent England international could occupy the former role with the perfect tutor to mould him in the image of one of the best to have ever done it.

Can Eric Dier be Luis Enrique's next Sergio Busquets?

Busquets is a true legend of the game, yet has never been famed for his exceptional technical quality. Having so often been surrounded by true show-stoppers, partnering Xavi and Iniesta in a midfield sat just behind Lionel Messi, the general has been happy performing out of the limelight.

However, it is this selflessness and willingness to silently do the dirty work that has made him ever-present in some of the greatest footballing sides of our generation, as well as being Enrique's most-used player (181 appearances) throughout his career.

The 34-year-old powerhouse was a mainstay for Spain during their historic 2010 World Cup and subsequent EURO 2012 victory, and boasts as many as eight La Liga titles alongside three Champions Leagues with Barcelona.

No matter the turmoil or changes that have gone on around him, the midfield anchor has remained a constant.

Breaking up play and offloading to a more technically proficient teammate; it is a role that could certainly benefit Dier, who often draws scorn for trying too much when his quality is often lacking.

Back in 2021, pundit Frank McAvennie even suggested that the dud was "awful" and "not good enough" for Spurs.

This season, where he has featured mainly at centre-back, the £27m-rated titan has only managed a 6.88 average rating. The move into defence was one initiated by Jose Mourinho, but whilst part of Mauricio Pochettino's engine room from 2015 to 2018, his average rating instead did not drop below 7.01.

The pinnacle of this role came during the 2016/17 campaign, where his 7.10 rating was maintained by an 87% pass accuracy, 1.4 tackles and 4.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It is clear that within the right system, Dier can thrive in midfield, With Enrique's expertise and a philosophy that would get the best out of the £85k-per-week flop, perhaps the Spaniard could be the catalyst that transforms this player and the club as a whole.