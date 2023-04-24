Tottenham Hotspur's collapse yesterday marked one of the darkest days in what has already been a pitch-black period for the club.

Daniel Levy has come under intense scrutiny for his questionable leadership, which took them from comfortable top-four finishes under the attractive football of Mauricio Pochettino, to missing out on those spots to Newcastle United with a squad full of weak-minded players.

The mentality at this north London outfit leaves a lot to be desired and is made even worse by the shift of their rivals down the road into title challengers. Yesterday's showing only exacerbated this woeful mindset that runs throughout the dressing room.

Having failed to rise to the challenges of title-winning managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with both having been sacked before they could compete for a trophy, this should stand as startling proof of where the fault currently lies.

This summer marks a crossroads, and an opportunity for a fresh manager to come in with a clean slate. However, Levy cannot wait for this new man to make up his mind about this squad.

Without being particularly well-versed in footballing decisions, it would not take a genius to weed out the worst characters who have outstayed their welcome.

In this category of player, few would argue that anyone other than Eric Dier should headline such a list.

How did Eric Dier play vs Newcastle?

Few draw scorn like the 29-year-old defender, who has now spent nearly nine years at Spurs with little to show for it. As a staple of one of the most barren periods in the club's history, the former Everton academy ace has almost become a microcosm of everything that's wrong with the club.

Pundit Frank McAvennie had foreseen a future with little success with the £85k-per-week dud as a starter, as he predicted in 2021: "Tottenham fans are wondering why their team keeps losing. It’s because players like Dier are still there. He’s not good enough, it’s that simple.

"He’s nowhere near. Tottenham will not succeed with Dier in the team. He’s awful. It’s plain to see he’s not good enough. I really don’t understand how he gets a game.”

In the two years following that claim little has changed, with his showing yesterday only exacerbating worries.

At the heart of a defence that shipped six goals, Dier earned an abysmal 5.9 Sofascore rating in what was an anonymous showing. One goal, in particular, showcased everything that was wrong with the 6 foot 2 flop, as he completely forgot to mark Alexander Isak who stole in behind to score the Magpies' fourth.

Positionally unaware and defensively uninspired, the 29-year-old continues to let his side down on too many occasions. With a new contract reportedly having been in the works too, Levy must surely listen to calls from the fans to purge the club of such mediocrity in order to allow the new manager to completely reset their toxic mentality.