Manchester United continue to underperform this season and sink to new lows consequently, a chastening 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in a rivalry often fiercely contested saw the Red Devils surrender to the might of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and more from Pep Guardiola's title-chasers to leave an all too familiar sick feeling in the stomaches of disheartened supporters.

Erik ten Hag could be on borrowed time in the hot seat at Old Trafford as a result, the Dutch manager unable to inspire his players ten games into the new campaign with Man United languishing in an unsatisfactory tenth spot in the Premier League.

The players going out there week in week out have to shoulder the responsibility too alongside their former Ajax boss, individuals such as Antony not covering themselves in glory whatsoever after a petulant outburst in the Manchester Derby.

The powers that be at The Theatre of Dreams should have tried harder to keep this player in retrospect, the out-going Anthony Elanga succeeding with Nottingham Forest ever since waving Manchester goodbye.

At this point, Elanga is even outperforming a lacklustre Antony who continues to let himself and his team down in a Red Devils strip.

Antony's numbers this season

Joining Man United for an extortionate £82m, the Brazilian winger was almost set up to flop from the very beginning - his performances out in the Netherlands not really justifying this inflated fee, scoring 24 times from 82 matches for Ajax.

In total for the Red Devils since this mega-money move, he has registered 11 goal contributions over 53 appearances with eight goals scored and only three more assisted.

His showboating whilst at Ajax was an effective calling card, but his remarkable skill and flair on the ball haven't quite been the same in the Premier League.

It has often led to the 23-year-old giving up the ball for his team, on top of skill moves rarely paying off but then the following pass going astray.

He lost possession a whopping 15 times for his side against Arsenal at the start of September, only completing 59% of his passes accurately too per Sofascore.

This campaign to date, he is yet to contribute with zero goals and zero assists with his attitude often dominating the headlines instead - squaring up to Jeremy Doku last match, angry and aggrieved.

In contrast, Elanga has stood out as a key man for Steve Cooper's Forest on the pitch.

Elanga's numbers this season

The 21-year-old Swedish winger will have put the disappointment of leaving Man United firmly to the back of his mind now, Elanga an important component of a Forest team aiming to stay up in the top flight once more.

Elanga has four goal contributions for the Garibaldi this campaign, including two assists at the City Ground versus Luton to help his side take a 2-0 lead before collapsing late on as the Hatters salvaged a 2-2 draw.

He's even stood out this season when called onto the pitch from the substitutes bench, Elanga invigorated to help Forest attempt an unlikely comeback at ex-rivals Man City in September.

The young midfielder hit two shots on target from 34 minutes played, Forest's number 27 peppering Ederson's goal with Guardiola's down to ten men but the current Premier League champions would hold out in the end for a 2-0 victory.

Man United have been left full of regret letting their former Academy talent go for only £15m a matter of months ago. Indeed, Ten Hag could have utilised Elanga in the current set-up to replace Antony or as an option off the bench.

Regardless, the former Red Devil will continue performing in his new surroundings whilst his former head coach attempts to turn around the continuing mess at Old Trafford.