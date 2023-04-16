Manchester United return to Premier League action today, as they travel to face a Nottingham Forest side fighting for their life.

Having overseen a late collapse in their mid-week European bout with Sevilla, whilst also suffering additional casualties, Erik ten Hag has something of an injury crisis on his hands as they enter the run-in. With the initial promise shown this season slowly dwindling, the Dutchman's focus will likely shift to ensuring that at the very least his side are playing Champions League football next term.

The Red Devils must crawl over the finish line with just nine games left to play, and to do so they must win these 'easier' games against far weaker opposition.

However, the big miss for today's clash will be Lisandro Martinez, who was carried off in that aforementioned 2-2 draw with the Spanish outfit. It has since been revealed that their Argentine stopper will not play again this season, further compounding the expected absences of Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane.

Therefore, some tactical gymnastics will have to be enforced to ensure a competitive side is put out that can look to add solidity around any glaring weaknesses within the team.

Simply by avoiding defeat the Tricky Trees can climb out of the relegation zone, however, with the backing of a raucous City Ground, they will be quietly confident of snatching more.

How could Manchester United line up against Nottingham Forest?

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Sancho.

Ten Hag is expected to fashion four changes from that side that drew at Old Trafford on Thursday, with some enforced and others purely rotational.

David De Gea will remain between the sticks, however, the back four in front of him is to see wholesale changes.

Tyrell Malacia will be the only player retained from last time out at the back, as both centre-backs who did start are now unavailable. Therefore, the troubling inclusion of both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is a necessary evil. Diogo Dalot will seek to offer some more attacking impetus in the place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

If the Manchester outfit are to claim a win today in Nottingham, it is likely in midfield where the game will be seized. That is due to the immense quality they are expected to boast, with their first-choice three all back in contention.

Casemiro returns from his suspension, and the fit-again Christian Eriksen could be thrown straight back into the mix. Bruno Fernandes will therefore cap off a fine engine room trio.

Marcel Sabitzer is an unfortunate casualty of this refresh, as the £210k-per-week loanee nearly won the last game on his own with two goals. Having been branded a "match-winner" by journalist Stefan Bienkoswki back in 2022, the Austrian should have been so again if not for a disappointing late collapse.

Their front three will likely remain unchanged, however, again due to a lack of competition for places given the threadbare nature of Ten Hag's squad of late.

Jadon Sancho and Antony will aim to impress on the flanks, seeking to supply Anthony Martial up front.