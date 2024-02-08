Manchester United could be set for a major change this summer following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group at the beginning of 2024, with Erik ten Hag set for a reduced role at Old Tafford according to one report.

Scrutiny surrounds Ten Hag

Despite the Dutchman having picked up the Carabao Cup trophy in his first season in charge of Manchester United, speculation around his future and ability to transform the Red Devils back into challengers for major honours remains rife.

Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, the Red Devils are yet to taste defeat in 2024 across all competitions but remain some way off the top four, and have already lost as many times as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City combined.

Out of European football altogether thanks to a disastrous run in the Champions League, the only realistic chance of silverware for the English heavyweights this season is the FA Cup, where they face a trip to Nottingham Forest in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

But the problems run deeper than results, with plenty of fans struggling to see a clear style of play being implemented despite the major overhaul that the squad has seen in the past two seasons.

Ratcliffe to ring the changes

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS finally acquired a minority stake in Manchester United at the end of 2023, buying a 25% part in the club from the unpopular Glazer family almost a year after they had initially expressed an interest. They are set to invest heavily in the club both on and off the pitch, with stadium improvements and a training ground revamp in the pipeline, but results also a priority.

Changes are expected around transfers - Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at INEOS, is expected to become heavily involved with the club moving forwards, and the club appointed former Manchester City man Omar Berrada as their new CEO earlier in 2024.

This is set to take responsibility away from Ten Hag, with Fooball Insider reporting that the new owners are set to 'significantly reduce the involvement' of the Dutchman in any upcoming transfer business this summer and beyond.

Player signed by Ten Hag Cost (£) Rasmus Hojlund 63m Andre Onana 43m Mason Mount 55m Altay Bayindir 5m Sofyan Amrabat Loan Jonny Evans Free Sergio Reguilon Loan Antony 86m Casemiro 70m Tyrell Malacia 13m Christian Eriksen Free Lisandro Martinez 57m Wout Weghorst Loan Marcel Sabitzer Loan

The decision comes after a series of blunders in the market, which included signing Antony for a massive £86m and Andre Onana for close to £50m, neither of whom have had the anticipated impact on the Premier League side.

Much of United's recent business has been done through the agency that represents Ten Hag (Sports Entertainment Group) and there are fears that they are becoming too influential at the club after brokering the deadline day loan for Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, who Ten Hag worked with at a previous club.

Question marks remain over whether the Dutchman will even be at the club next season following a difficult 18 months at the helm. Should he remain, however, he will remain in a much smaller position of authority when it comes to matters off the football pitch.