Arsenal may have already spent big this summer, but they could be set to blow all other transfers out of the water with a late swoop on deadline day.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

With a new central midfielder in Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz offering plenty of offensive versatility, it is just the unfortunate injury to Jurrien Timber that stops this from being a near-faultless window littered with new faces.

However, with the German's stuttering start to the Premier League campaign, the frontline remains an area decidedly unimproved despite the consistent injury woes of Gabriel Jesus.

That's not to suggest that they haven't been linked with alternatives too, with FootballTransfers journalist Steve Kay even touting their interest in the towering forward Victor Osimhen, albeit for next year.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

With the Nigeria international exceptionally sought-after this summer, as the window narrows with each passing hour, he somehow still remains a Napoli player.

This is likely due to his mouth-watering price tag, which reportedly sits at no less than €100m (£86m).

Perhaps sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta could seek to fast-track their interest in the outstanding striker, plotting a late move to add to their numerous lucrative signings already.

How good is Victor Osimhen?

With the Spanish manager employing an economical, possession-based style of football, the likes of which often suit a smaller, more technical brand of player, this would be a signing that raised eyebrows, not least due to the price tag.

However, in today's market, such a fee is commonplace for a player of this calibre, especially given how 30-year-old Harry Kane traded Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in a similar deal.

The 24-year-old would offer a wildly different physical profile to Jesus, but perhaps that is exactly what the Gunners need to help them take the next step to usurp Manchester City.

After all, that is exactly what Pep Guardiola did with Erling Haaland, investing in the Norway international knowing that he would provide the key difference to push them to Champions League glory. His success surpassed even that though, playing a vital role in their historic treble success.

The 23-year-old scored 52 goals across all competitions, breaking the Premier League scoring record for a single season with his pace, power and proficiency proving near-unstoppable.

Given how the Cityzens went blow for blow with the north London outfit for much of the league season, a swoop for Osimhen could level the playing field by giving them their own goalscoring titan with which to feed off.

Especially given that FBref helps to emphasise their similarities by including the former Borussia Dortmund star on his 'similar players' list, likely boosted by their 6 foot 4 and 6 foot 1 respective frame, and ability to find the net with regularity.

Osihmen was a key factor in Napoli's Serie A success last term, as if to emphasise his title-winning pedigree, scoring 26 and assisting five in the league.

Such consistency unsurprisingly led to widespread praise, which writer Matteo Bonetti led:

"Victor Osimhen is absolutely world-class. What a ridiculously good goal that was."

Having shown a history of mimicking Guardiola's movements, given Edu has already plucked Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jesus from the Etihad whilst Arteta has largely borrowed from his philosophy, this emulation could mark his greatest success that truly makes for a competitive title race that lasts the entire campaign.