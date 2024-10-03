Manchester United’s 2024/25 season has been nothing short of a disaster so far. The Red Devils are struggling to pick up any points in the Premier League, and currently sit 13th in the table. They have seven points from six games so far, having won two, drawn one and lost three, with a goal difference of minus three.

In the Europa League, Erik ten Hag’s side dropped points in their first game, a 1-1 draw at home to Dutch side FC Twente. Injuries have also begun to take a toll, with the Red Devils missing Harry Maguire from their game against Tottenham last Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo was also substituted in the first half with injury. Although he is thought to be in the squad, he might only start on the bench tonight’s game against Porto to get some rest and ensure it is not a long-term issue.

The player who could replace Mainoo

As pressure mounts on Ten Hag, Thursday night’s clash away to Portuguese giants Porto is one of great importance. Defeat would no doubt see confidence in the Dutchman become even more depleted. It is imperative he gets the selection right, especially in midfield should he decide to rest young starlet Mainoo.

The obvious option is Mason Mount. However, he is also a doubt for the game in Portugal. The England international, who has already had such bad luck with injuries during his time at Old Trafford so far, picked up a head injury against Spurs and could now be unavailable against Porto.

Ten Hag could also select Christian Eriksen from the start, as he has done several times in the past few games. However, the Dane might well need a longer period out of the starting lineup to ensure he can maintain full fitness, having had a few injury issues of his own during his time at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is almost guaranteed to start the game. United's number eight has had a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign, registering just one assist in the Premier League so far, for Matthijs de Ligt's first goal for the club. However, he is United’s best creator and club captain, and not starting him in a must-win game seems naive from Ten Hag.

It certainly seems like Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are competing for the same spot, although the Brazilian has been short of minutes recently, so the Dutch manager might decide to start him against a club he was once on loan at.

There is one other option for a Mainoo replacement in the centre of the park, which could see Ugarte benched instead of starting the Uruguayan alongside the similar profile of Casemiro. That player is Toby Collyer.

Why Collyer could start against Porto

It has been a breakthrough year for United’s “next youth project”, as football analyst H described Collyer. He broke into Ten Hag’s side during pre-season and has since made three first-team appearances.

He made his debut in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, featuring for 31 minutes, and also made a 45-minute cameo in United’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool. He started their 7-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Barnsley, slotting in at left-back and putting in an impressive shift.

Collyer's stats per game 2024/25 Stat vs. Man City vs. Liverpool vs. Barnsley Mins played 31 45 90 Touches 17 33 61 Pass accuracy 93% 79% 88% Passes completed 13/14 15/19 35/40 Tackles won 3/3 4/4 4/5 Duels won 3/3 7/7 8/15 Interceptions 0 0 4 Stats from Sofascore

Against United’s Mancunian rivals at Wembley, the 20-year-old replaced Mainoo, a move which is something of a like-for-like change. As the above stats show, the midfielder does the basics well, retaining possession, and having the ability to break the lines.

Off the ball, he is a tenacious midfielder and uses his 5 foot 9 frame to win the ball back from tight spaces, which he often does with a good degree of success.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

It would be a bold choice from Ten Hag, starting Collyer in such a crucial game. If he is looking for a player of a similar profile to Mainoo, the former Brighton midfielder could be a superb option ahead of someone like Ugarte, who does not possess the same quality on the ball.