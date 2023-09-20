Leeds United are finally starting to face the true challenges of the Championship, as at last their fixture list is beginning to pile up, with tonight's midweek game just one of three to be played within the space of seven days...

Such a gruelling schedule is one which Daniel Farke will be well-versed with now given his work in navigating two promotions from the division, and therefore he will likely have his rotation sorted out well in advance.

However, that could perhaps have been scuppered by the injury sustained by Ethan Ampadu.

Who could replace Ethan Ampadu?

The manager spoke about the injury blow in a recent press conference: "Got a knock. Always question marks with a quick turnaround, but it does not look too bad. Improved a lot in 24 hours. He is Welsh and he should be tough because he’s Welsh."

Despite it not being a long-lasting injury, it does mark a significant blow for a side that had become reliant on his calming and combative midfield exploits during the early season.

Leeds' Top Five Highest-Rated Players Average Rating in Championship, via Sofascore Crysencio Summerville 7.47 Luis Sinisterra 7.40 Liam Cooper 7.40 Daniel James 7.33 Ethan Ampadu 7.28

It is likely that the Wales international could be omitted merely to avoid a potential exacerbation, despite his 7.28 average Sofascore rating making him their fifth-best performer.

As for potential replacements to partner Archie Gray, there are a host of options ranging from the talented youngster Darko Gyabi to their Deadline Day acquisition Ilia Gruev. However, there is one outstanding option which cannot be overlooked.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Having signed from Rangers on the same day as the Bulgarian general, the Glen Kamara marked a shrewd acquisition for a Championship outfit.

Boasting a wealth of top-flight experience, including a handful of European appearances, the Finland international is yet to make his first start for the club due to the exceptional performances of the two aforementioned midfielders.

However, with the opportunity that has opened up, the 27-year-old could be set to stamp his first-team claim should he recapture his form from the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership term.

Maintaining a 7.01 average rating that season, the all-action £21k-per-week enforcer would score three, assist three and maintain a 91% pass accuracy whilst averaging 1.3 key passes and one tackle per game, via Sofascore.

He certainly lived up to the expectations of Steven Gerrard, who marked him out for a bright future that Elland Road could now play host to: "He looked like a Rangers player and he took that performance into the Kilmarnock game and went up a level again. He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack.

"But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park. He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder."

To compare this with Ampadu's start to the season, it is clear that the 22-year-old trades that offensive output for a more solid foundation. As such the Welshman has paired his 85% pass accuracy with 2.3 tackles and 7.5 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

Farke will hope that Gray can instead offer a bolstered defensive showing in order to get the best out of Kamara, as they seek to overcome a tough challenge away to Hull City and claim another important victory.