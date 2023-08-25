Leeds United need to get bodies through the door quickly if they are to get their league campaign back on track, with one touted addition certain to have a monumental impact…

Who are Leeds United signing?

With Ethan Ampadu comfortably their star addition for the window thus far, his impact has been stellar despite only making three Championship appearances.

With experience and quality that belies his youth, there is a fine foundation for a stunning engine room to be forged should Daniel Farke recruit intelligently to rebuild his shattered squad.

Reeling from the permanent exits of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams, alongside no less than six loan departures, the need for additions is huge.

Therefore, reports linking them with a swoop for Jonjo Shelvey should not be turned away, as he would bring an immense level of talent and many appearances at a level way above the Whites’ current one.

Despite having only joined Nottingham Forest in January, already it seems like the 31-year-old is ready to move on from his £75k-per-week deal and pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

How good is Jonjo Shelvey?

Having starred for prestigious clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle United, making 202 appearances in total for the latter as he went down and earned promotion back to the top flight, to add Leeds to this list would not look out of place.

Historic in size and stature, the west Yorkshire outfit have endured a troubled past two decades, the bulk of which they were absent from the Premier League.

Farke will not only be desperate to ensure they can earn an instant return, but also build a solid foundation for consistent and longstanding success that helps cement their status alongside the elite of English football.

Therefore, pairing the ageing but experienced maestro in question with Ampadu could mark a dream combination, placing two tough-tackling and tireless midfielders at the heart of the German’s all-action system.

Given his lack of playtime over the last year, it is Shelvey’s 2021/22 season that is the most relevant for analysis given he featured 24 times as the Magpies turned a relegation-threatened term on its head.

His 6.93 average rating was admirable and was underpinned by his three goal contributions, 81% pass accuracy, and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, at his peak, the maestro was a combative and cultured ace who could score and create. During the 2019/20 season, his 7.14 average rating fed into his eight goal contributions, via Sofascore.

Former teammate Isaac Hayden even went as far as to brand him a “Rolls-Royce of a player”, with his conduct and personality emphasised by his “classy” departure from Tyneside, as journalist Dominic Scurr outlined.

Should he recapture that kind of goalscoring form, which Ampadu’s presence would facilitate, then he could actually be the shock signing that spurs them towards promotion.

Especially given how the 22-year-old has taken to life at Elland Road, maintaining an 87% pass accuracy alongside 1.3 interceptions, 2.7 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He is incredibly solid yet economical with possession, and he could help bring back the firepower that once made Shelvey so great.