It only seems like recently that we got to witness Gareth Southgate's England make a run at lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, but a lot has happened since then, with Euro 2024 fast approaching.

After coming so close against Italy at Euro 2020, the Three Lions will be deadset on going one better this time around. Of course, the home crowd was something that massively lifted England back then, and they'll need the masses of travelling fans even more this time round as the 2024 competition will be held over in Germany.

Euro 2024 will kick off on 14th June 2024, and conclude with the final a month later on 14th July 2024.

Germany will host the tournament, with the country staging the competition for the third time in its history, having done so in 1988 and in selected matches during the continent-wide Euro 2020. Venues across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich and Dortmund, will play host to games.

England in Euro 2024 qualifying

England were drawn in a Euro 2024 qualifying group with Italy, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Malta.

The Three Lions ended up going unbeaten over the course of the eight matches, with six wins and two draws along the way. This involved playing each of the other four teams in the group both home and away.

Fixtures & results

Italy 1-2 England - 23rd March 2023

England 2-0 Ukraine - 26th March 2023

Malta 0-4 England - 16th June 2023

England 7-0 North Macedonia - 19th June 2023

Ukraine 1-1 England - 9th September 2023

England 3-1 Italy - 17th October 2023

England 2-0 Malta - 17th November 2023

North Macedonia 1-1 England - 20th November 2023

Euro 2024 qualifiers table (Group C)

Nation P W D L F A GD PTS 1. England 8 6 2 0 22 4 +18 20 2. Italy 8 4 2 2 16 9 +7 14 3. Ukraine 8 4 2 2 11 8 +3 14 4. North Macedonia 8 2 2 4 10 20 -10 8 5. Malta 8 0 0 8 2 20 -18 0

Gareth Southgate's men certainly won't have it easy in the group stages of Euro 2024, but they've been handed a kinder draw than others in Group C, which includes Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.

Sunday, June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday, June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday, June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

England's potential route to the Euro 2024 final

England will be hoping for a favourable draw should they win Group C as expected, with the third-placed team from Group D, E or F awaiting them in the round of 16. Their opponent will depend on which teams make it through as the four best third-placed nations.

While this means the prospect of France, Netherlands or Belgium can't be discounted, the group to perhaps keep an eye on is Group F, which contains Turkey, Portugal and Czechia - as well as the Path C play-off winner, which could be 2004 winners Greece.

Their prospective quarter-final would see them take on the winner of the clash between the runners-up in Groups A and B, which means the likes of Italy, Croatia or even hosts Germany could be on collision course in the last eight.

The semi-final is where we'd most likely see the Three Lions come up against a tournament favourite like France or Belgium, unless they succumb to a shock along the way.

The final could see England face Portugal or Spain if the favourites all end up winning, but it's clear how hazardous each path could be based on where the Three Lions finish in the group. Here's how each scenario might pan out, based on the seeding of the nations at the time of the draw (note: Germany's seeding is based on status as hosts alone):

England's potential path to the final (as Group C winners) Round Date / time (UK) Venue Likely opponent Round of 16 Sun 30th June / 5pm Gelsenkirchen Czechia Quarter-finals Sat 6th July / 5pm Dusseldorf Hungary Semi-finals Wed 10th July / 8pm Dortmund France Final Sun 14th July / 8pm Berlin Portugal

England's potential path to the final (as Group C runners-up) Round Date / time (UK) Venue Likely opponent Round of 16 Sat 29th June / 8pm Dortmund Germany Quarter-finals Fri 5th July / 5pm Stuttgart Spain Semi-finals Tue 9th July / 8pm Munich Portugal Final Sun 14th July / 8pm Berlin France

England's potential path to the final (as third-place qualifier) Round Date / time (UK) Venue Likely opponent Round of 16 Mon 1st July / 8pm Frankfurt Portugal Quarter-finals Fri 5th July / 8pm Hamburg Romania Semi-finals Tue 9th July / 8pm Munich Spain/Germany Final Sun 14th July / 8pm Berlin France

England Euro 2024 squad announcement

We await any official announcement or even a date for the squad announcement deadline.

However, if it's anything like Euro 2020, then Gareth Southgate may announce his squad or at least a provisional squad in late May 2024.

But unlike the previous tournament, there will only be 23 places on the plane, down from 26.

England Euro 2024 home & away kit

Back in December 2023, the supposed England home kit for Euro 2024 was leaked by @Jerseyforum on Twitter. Footy Headlines came back with an update to confirm the leak of the kit.

It's claimed that it is set to be released in March/April of this year ahead of the major competition in the summer.

The away kit for Euro 2024 has also been leaked by Footy Headlines.

Similar to the home kit, the Nike England UEFA EURO 2024 away kit will also be released around March/April 2024.

Where to watch England on TV at Euro 2024

ITV and BBC have the TV rights for Euro 2024 coverage in the United Kingdom, which is a relief for those without Sky Sports packages as it makes games more available to the wider public.

The schedule for BBC and ITV has been announced, with England's fixtures being shown on the following dates and channels:

Fixture Date Channel Serbia v England 16th June 2024 BBC Denmark v England 20th June 2024 BBC England v Slovenia 25th June 2024 ITV

For the knockout stages, ITV has first pick for the last-16 games and the semi-finals, while the BBC has first dibs on the quarter-finals. Both channels are expected to broadcast the final simultaneously.

How to get England tickets for Euro 2024

It's bad news in terms of tickets allocated for England matches from official sources like UEFA and England themselves, as the sales period for the Group Stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is now closed.

However, all hope is not lost as the next opportunity for fans to purchase tickets will be the Resale Platform that will be launched in March 2024, so be quick.

There is also a third and final ticket phase that will take place during March and April 2024, when the last batch of tickets are released to fans of the final three nations who qualify through the UEFA Nations League play-off pathways, and in a final general sale through UEFA.

Tickets origin Portal link UEFA Buy here England Buy here

In terms of the knockout stages, tickets reserved for matches beyond the group stage will be sold during the tournament upon the qualification of the teams for the respective matches.

Of course, there are tickets that can be purchased from unofficial merchants, though always proceed with caution.

Euro 2024 ticket prices

The cheapest tickets available for Euro 2024 are €30 (£25.71) for the lowest category pricing of group stage fixtures, but of course, these are unlikely to be the best seats in the house. Nevertheless, the standard of today's modern stadia should mean value for money is assured.

All group stage tickets range from €30 to €200 (£171.40).

Tickets for the knockout stages range from €50 (the cheapest round-of-16 ticket) to €600 (the most expensive category 1 semi-final ticket). That's the equivalent of £42.85 at the lowest and £514.19 at the very most.

Prices for the final, which takes place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, range from €95 to €1,000 (£81.41 to £856.98).